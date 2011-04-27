Blackmagic Design Announces HyperDeck Studio

NAB 2011, Las Vegas, USA - April 11, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced HyperDeck Studio, a new uncompressed 10 bit broadcast recorder for Solid State Disks (SSD) that features dual slots to allow automatic recording onto the next disk when one record disk fills, allowing unlimited duration recording. HyperDeck Studio is easy to use and combined with the highest quality uncompressed video recording and playback is the broadcast deck for the 21st century. HyperDeck Studio retails for only $995.

HyperDeck Studio will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2011 booth at #SL220.

HyperDeck Studio features a beautiful user friendly VTR style design with function buttons, a jog wheel for jog and shuttle, plus external RS-422 control. The high resolution LCD screen displays timecode and transport information plus a full color thumbnail preview of the current clip in record and playback. Crystal look buttons give customers full transport control just like a broadcast deck.

HyperDeck Studio fits easily into outside broadcast vans or a master control room. It's perfect for on-set recording and viewing of dailies, as a video server, or for replays at live events. Because it uses SSDs customers can simply swap and change SSDs for playback of a massive library of clips and video.

SSD's are the latest computer disk technology that features flash storage in a low cost and small 2.5" size. Simply plug in a SSD into HyperDeck Studio and customers get video recording with blazing fast speed, low power consumption and totally silent operation. This is a perfect replacement for mechanical tape based acquisition and also eliminates complicated and expensive disk arrays. A single common SSD can record uncompressed video effortlessly! Removable media like CF and SxS cards cannot match the performance of SSDs and require slow file copying to use the media. With no moving parts, SSDs are unbelievably robust and you can edit directly from the disk.

Compression destroys image quality. HyperDeck Studio will never compromise quality because it uses the highest quality uncompressed video. This means customers get an absolute mathematical mirror image of the video input on recording to playback. No other broadcast deck features such high quality, and this means high end jobs can be completed using HyperDeck Studio because users can eliminate generation loss, and quality loss from bouncing between compression types.

HyperDeck Studio records universally compatible uncompressed QuickTime files that can be used with all popular software packages, like Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro, After Effects, DaVinci Resolve and more. Customers will always be free to use the editing, color correction and finishing tools that they choose, and that are best for their clients and jobs. That's true open format.

With 3Gb/s SDI and HDMI inputs and outputs, HyperDeck Studio works with virtually every camera, deck or monitor. HyperDeck Studio also comes standard with a USB connection for firmware updates and configuration and an RS-422 control port.

"This is the recorder that's affordable, the highest quality possible and uses standard SSD media, so it really is the next generation broadcast deck", said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design! "HyperDeck Studio is the perfect companion for our new ATEM production switchers because you can flip between disks as they fill so you can record virtually forever! It's also a fantastic cart based system for clip playback on live productions and will dramatically raise the production values on live events. It's all very exciting!"

HyperDeck Studio Key Features

Capture and playback with SSDs in uncompressed 10 bit quality.

Dual slots so keeps recording onto next disk when one disk fills up.

3 Gb/s SDI input using mini coax SDI connector and HDMI input.

3 Gb/s SDI output using mini coax SDI connector and HDMI output.

USB connection for software updates and settings.

RS-422 deck control for disk recorder control.

Ethernet for transport control and setting changes.

Uncompressed 10 bit capture and playback to QuickTime files.

1 rack unit size for use when space is tight such as broadcast vans and fly away kits.

Compatible with Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro, After Effects, DaVinci Resolve and more.

Availability and Price

HyperDeck Studio is available in July for US$995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

