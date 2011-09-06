Gepco Launches New Low-Smoke, Zero-Halogen Cabling Solutions for the European Market

DES PLAINES, ILLINOIS, SEPTEMBER 6, 2011 — Gepco International (IBC2011 Stand 9.B02), an industry-leading brand in professional audio and video interconnect products, is pleased to announce that it has re-engineered a line of its Audio and Video cables in response to the ever increasing demand from the European marketplace for Low-Smoke, Zero-Halogen (LSZH) cables where safety is critical in the event of a fire.

Continuing 30 years of innovation in the Broadcast and A/V markets, Gepco® Brand LSZH cables are setting a new standard and are tailored to meet the needs of audio and video professionals everywhere. Gepco LSZH cables deliver exceptional quality while complying with IEC and RoHS standards.

In the event of a fire, a building’s electrical wiring can act as a vehicle to propagate the fire hazard from area to area. The fire damages account for a high level of replacement costs each and every year, associated with both structural replacements and the provision of damaged equipment and cabling, particularly since conventional cable manufacturing materials, such as PVC, exhibit burning characteristics that produce dense black smoke and harmful halogens. These halogens—chlorine, fluorine, bromine and iodine—result in corrosive acid when they come in contact with water.

“Gepco LSZH cables are the best choice for any audio or video application where smoke might build and come into contact with people or equipment,” said Joe Zajac, General Cable’s Market Development Manager of Gepco Brand Products. “This product line is a great example of turning end-user feedback into reality, and we will work to continue to develop other LSZH cable options.”

The materials used by Gepco in their range of cables are halogen-free, and when subjected to flames, will emit low levels of smoke. These features help ensure that a safe evacuation of people may be undertaken, and that exit routes remain visible at all times during a fire. Maintaining visibility also allows firefighters to reach the source of the flames quickly and efficiently, therefore, ensuring that systems and equipment can be brought under control and shutdown with minimal delay.

“Our Gepco Brand LSZH cables are jacketed using advanced compounds that offer flame resistance, low-smoke production and reduced toxicity,” said Brad Pope, General Cable’s Director of Technical Services, Gepco Brand Products. “With fewer toxic chemicals, our cables offer a reduced environmental impact and are easier to dispose of than other forms of cabling.”

The redesigned LSZH cables can be used with the same connectors as other Gepco Brand cables and meet the following flame performance standards:

• IEC 60332-3-24 Flame Propagation

• IEC 61034-1, -2, 2005-4 Smoke Emission

• IEC 60754-2 Corrosivity and Acid Gas Emission

Currently, the Gepco LSZH offering is comprised of seven solutions, including:

• Four cables for video applications – Low Loss RG6 High-Definition SDI Coax (VSD2001LS), Standard RG59 High-Definition SDI Coax (VPM2000LS), Miniature High-Definition SDI Coax (VDM230LS), and Extended-Distance RG11 High-Definition SDI Coax (VHD1100LS)

• Three cables for audio applications – Standard Easy-Strip Single-Pair (61801EZLS), Thin Profile 110Ω Single-Pair (DS601LS), and Wide Bandwidth 110Ω Single-Pair (DS401LS)

For more information about our Gepco LSZH solutions and other Gepco® Brand, SheerWire™ and General Cable products, please visit us at IBC2011 September 9-13 in Amsterdam at Stand 9.B02 or click here for our detailed Product Bulletin.

