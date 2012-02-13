PluralEyes Adds Support for Final Cut Pro X Multicam Editing

The latest update to PluralEyes allows Final Cut Pro X editors to sync and output multicam clips quickly and accurately the first time around

Vancouver, British Columbia — February 13, 2012 —Singular Software™, a developer of workflow automation applications for video production, has enhanced its support for multi-camera workflows in the company’s PluralEyes® for Apple® Final Cut Pro® solution. The multi-award winning PluralEyes technology, which quickly and accurately syncs video and audio clips for dual-system audio and multi-camera productions, now outputs multicam clips, fully automating multi-camera syncs for Final Cut Pro X editors. “The initial release of PluralEyes for Final Cut Pro X allowed editors to sync projects of all kinds easily and efficiently. The latest update of Final Cut Pro X added new multi-camera editing features, and these are now fully supported by PluralEyes. FCP X users can now take advantage of the full power of PluralEyes to sync their multi-camera projects quickly and with confidence,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software.

PluralEyes for FCP X Pricing and Upgrades

PluralEyes for FCP X is available now for 149.00 USD.

Existing PluralEyes for FCP customers can upgrade to PluralEyes for Final Cut Pro X free of charge.

FCP X editors can test-drive the new release by downloading a 30-day trial version.

About PluralEyes

PluralEyes dramatically accelerates the workflow for multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio productions. By analyzing audio information, PluralEyes synchronizes audio and video clips automatically, without the need for timecode, clappers or other special preparation. The one-click ‘sync video clips’ and ‘replace audio’ capabilities provide simple and accurate synchronization of media regardless of project type or size.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit the Singular Software website.

