Pilat Media and Lake 5 Media to Partner on Advanced Ratings Analytics for Ad Sales Professionals

Targeted to Media Sales and Research Professionals, Integration Combines Pilat IBMS Ad Sales Management Software With Lake 5 Media's Advanced Analytics Software to Increase Revenues of Broadcast Sales Campaigns

NEW YORK -- March 27, 2012 -- Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB), a leading supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Lake 5 Media to provide advanced business analytics to media sales and research professionals. Through the integration of Pilat Media's Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS) with Lake 5 Media's media analytic software solution, the two companies are delivering the industry's most powerful capabilities for planning, forecasting, and maximizing the revenue of broadcast sales campaigns.

"At Pilat Media, we're committed to helping our customers squeeze maximum profits out of every campaign, and that means creating new and innovative opportunities for media companies to evaluate the effectiveness of sales campaigns," said Avi Engel, CEO, Pilat Media. "This new partnership with Lake 5 Media is the latest example, combining the industry-leading campaign management features of IBMS with Lake 5's best-of-breed deal delivery and performance management tools."

Through the partnership with Lake 5 Media, Pilat Media will offer a set of progressive audience delivery reporting and management capabilities. Currently, Pilat Media's IBMS Sales supports data from several audience research companies including AGB and Nielsen, with the ability to import ratings estimates and actuals to feed into the rate card creation process and support proposal generation. The new integration with Lake 5 Media makes ratings information available in IBMS for viewing at the campaign, deal, order, and unit levels. Sales teams for each channel will be able to leverage the ratings information to build campaign packages for different programs based on demographics, and sales managers can then evaluate the performance of their teams to ensure they get top dollar for every package. Sales and research professionals will be able to view delivery results (actual versus estimates) while the campaign is in flight.

"As the leading provider of business management software for today's complex multichannel, multiplatform media operations, Pilat Media is the ideal partner to extend the advanced analytics and data-mining capabilities of the Lake 5 Media solution," said Matt Bostock, CEO, Lake 5 Media. "Together, we're able to integrate the sales estimation process with advanced delivery management to help media buyers and sellers maximize the potential of each campaign."

The Lake 5 Media platform will provide a flexible reporting hierarchy and structure for analyzing complex deal arrangements with agencies, supported by all industry-standard Nielsen ratings methods, data streams, and calculation methods. Robust audience delivery reporting tools will monitor deal performance down to the most granular unit levels across all audience metrics.

In addition, Pilat Media's business intelligence tool, IBMS: Intelligence, will further expand on ratings capabilities by allowing for in-depth analysis of ratings data in relation to desired and relevant reports. The tool can analyze data such as agency, advertiser, program, or demographic in relation to ratings, gross ratings points, cost per point, and cost per thousand analysis.

More information about Lake 5 Media is available at www.Lake5media.com. More information about the complete IBMS product family is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

About Lake 5 Media

Lake 5 Media is a media analytic software company. Lake 5 Media delivers a scalable software-as-a-service solution that provides both media buyers and sellers with pre- and post-buy data management and analytics. The company is committed to providing our clients increased operational effectiveness and superior reaction time to the media markets via our suite of tools. Lake 5 Media's offerings include media marketplace analysis tools, competitive analysis tools, optimization applications, media planning products as well as inventory management and allocation systems. For more information, visit www.Lake5media.com.

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance; accelerate time to market; and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 60 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, Corus, Discovery, SABC, Chello DMC, the BBC World Service, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, and Foxtel. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

