Post Hole Productions Edits Extreme Sports Footage With Sonnet's Fusion(TM) D400QR5

Desktop RAID Storage System With Quad Interface Brings Speed and Portability to On-Location Editing and Storage

IRVINE, Calif. -- Feb. 22, 2011 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced that its Fusion(TM) D400QR5 desktop four-drive RAID storage system with quad interface was selected by Ryan Great of Post Hole Productions for on-location editing and storage of extreme sports footage.

To edit footage on location, Great requires a storage solution that not only offers extremely fast data transfer rates to handle large pro-resolution RED(R) files, but is also portable and durable enough to travel to different shooting locations. After shopping around for a new solution, he chose Sonnet's Fusion D400QR5 desktop storage system.

"The D400QR5 has a choice of interfaces, one of them being eSATA," said Ryan Great, owner of Post Hole Productions. "With the eSATA connection, I was able to cut my transfer time by more than half. In addition, I now keep my files on the D400QR5, which allows me to master and color projects directly off the Sonnet drive."

The Fusion D400QR5 features an internal RAID controller that supports RAID 5 formatting for high performance with data protection, and RAID 0 for maximum capacity. Available in 2, 4, 6, or 8TB configurations, the D400QR5 delivers data transfers up to 225 MB/sec read and 175 MB/sec write with its drives configured as a RAID 5 set. The unit also offers a choice of four interfaces for extra flexibility -- eSATA for maximum throughput, Fire Wire(R) 800 for medium speed, and Fire Wire 400 and USB 2.0 for convenience -- and requires only a single cable connection between the storage system and computer, simplifying setup and cutting cable clutter.

"Portability and durability were key factors when choosing the D400QR5, as I have to take it to all sorts of locations," Great added. "With such a compact size, I'm able to keep it in my carry-on on planes, and have even driven a scooter with the unit under my seat. All in all, the D400QR5 has traveled countless miles with me on planes, trains, motorcycles, cars, and buses, and it still runs smoothly."

More information about Sonnet Technologies and the company's products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

# # #

About Post Hole Productions

Being a die-hard surfer and snowboarder raised in Huntington Beach, Calif., working on snowboard, skate, and surf movies was a natural move for Ryan Great, owner of action-sports production company Post Hole Productions. Grout's first introduction to action sports films was production work on Subject Hankinson, a monumental movie on the life of snowboarding legend Terse Hankinson. He has also worked on several award-winning surf films, skate videos, and other independent projects. Ryan can be reached at ryan@postholeproductions.com.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leader in providing storage systems for professional users of Macintosh(R), Windows(R), and UNIX(R) systems in the film, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative solutions that enhance the performance and connectivity of Macintosh and industry-standard computers. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable desktop and rackmount RAID storage solutions ranging from four-drive units with quad interfaces, to eight- and 16-drive solutions with internal SAS expanders, to 16-drive Fibre Channel shared storage systems. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

ENDS