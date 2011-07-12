Envivio Solidifies Over-the-Top Infrastructure Leadership with Addition of Digital Media Industry Expert Matt Smith

Former Inlet Technologies VP, Chief Systems Architect to Enhance OTT Strategy and Solutions

South San Francisco, CA – July 12, 2011 – Envivio, a leading provider of live and on-demand multi-screen IP video processing and delivery solutions, today announced the hiring of Matt Smith as vice president, Internet Television. In this role, Smith works closely with premier customers, technology partners and content delivery network partners, to ensure that key digital media strategies are brought to market quickly and successfully.

“We are seeing a significant increase in the demand for multi-screen TV headend solutions and some of the greatest innovation is occurring in the creation of new business models and services that take advantage of delivery over the Internet,” said Julien Signès, president and CEO of Envivio. “Service providers and content owners around the world come to Envivio because we help them take advantage of the latest adaptive bitrate streaming technologies and use advanced content preparation and distribution architectures with solutions like our Halo Network Media Processors, 4Caster C4 multi-screen transcoder and the Genesis mezzanine format. Matt’s experience in developing, evaluating and implementing technologies with world class customers will help Envivio extend its leadership role as a pioneer in Over-the-Top IP video delivery.”

Prior to joining Envivio, Smith was Vice President and Chief Systems Architect at Inlet Technologies and subsequently an Architect at Cisco Systems, following the Inlet acquisition. Previous to Inlet, Smith served as a key video architect and evangelist for Yahoo!, where he worked for nine years designing, delivering and managing leading-edge video compression technologies and workflows to execute live events and create other digital media offerings. Before his tenure with Yahoo!, Smith spent several years with NBC, first at the affiliate level and later with the network.

“Delivering TV everywhere over unmanaged networks is both exciting and worrisome for service providers and content owners,” said Smith. “Along with the opportunity for new revenue comes uncertainty, which is why companies turn to the experience and technologies provided by Envivio. I have watched as Envivio has set the pace for innovation in this market and I am very excited to now be part of the team that is making it possible to deliver high-quality, protected and reliable multi-screen TV services to every screen over any network.”

Envivio offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions that integrate video processing, transcoding, packaging, encryption and distribution in innovative ways to provide high-quality content for multi-screen TV services. Customers around the world rely on Envivio expertise to take them from the planning stages through deployment and ongoing operation of solutions that deliver TV without boundaries.

About Envivio

Envivio is a leader in solutions for multi-screen video-over-IP delivery. We design our solutions to remove the boundaries of traditional television and make the world’s video content universally enjoyable by all viewers, on any device, across any network, at any time. Now in its second decade of developing market-leading video convergence solutions, Envivio has amassed dozens of patents, pioneered video-over-IP methods, and led in the deployment of emerging standards and new technologies. Today Envivio solutions deliver millions of content streams to hundreds of different styles of mobile devices, set top boxes, and PC platforms, on behalf of content owners, telecom operators, cable and satellite companies and mobile service providers throughout the world. Deployment and support are backed by a global staff that is familiar with local technical, regulatory and market guidelines encountered around the world. Envivio is headquartered in South San Francisco, California and has offices worldwide including France, England, China, Singapore and Japan. Envivio is a registered trademark and 4Caster, Envivio Genesis and TV without Boundaries are trademarks of Envivio, Inc. All trademarks used herein, whether recognized or not, are the properties of their respective companies.

