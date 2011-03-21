Anton/Bauer Takes the Stage at NAB 2011

Company to Offer Presentations from Leading Industry Professionals for The Vitec Group’s Live Event Area

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 21, 2011 – Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will feature several presentations from industry experts discussing on-location shooting and proper battery care and maintenance in The Vitec Group’s Live Event Area during the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The Vitec Group Live Event Area is located at Booth C6428 in the Central Hall.

“Each year, NAB provides Anton/Bauer with an opportunity to not only share our expertise with the industry, but to gain insight from other highly skilled professionals who will be in attendance,” says Shin Minowa, vice president of marketing and business development. “We are pleased to be presenting on such relevant topics regarding batteries and power and look forward to a productive and enlightening show.”

The following is a list of Anton/Bauer presentations, along with the dates and times:

Monday, April 11, 11:30 am – 12:00 pm, “Shooting on Location with Buck McNeely”

Buck McNeely, host and producer of the Outdoor Adventure TV series “The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely,” has been using Anton/Bauer batteries exclusively for more than 20 years. The largest syndicated outdoor adventure series in the world, “The Outdoorsman” is broadcast on over 500 TV stations in the U.S. and on many networks worldwide. McNeely has been working as a cameraman, producer and director in the TV and film industry for more than 30 years and will be on hand to discuss shooting on location with Anton/Bauer. For more information on McNeely and “The Outdoorsman,” visit www.outdoorsmanint.com.

Tuesday, April 12, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm, “Battery Master Class – Proper Care and Feeding for Your Batteries” (this session will recur on April 13 from 3:00 pm – 3:30 pm)

Batteries are a part of our everyday lives, from cell phones to laptops to cameras, and can be the cause of great irritation when they don’t work properly. But most people are unaware of the basics – How long do your batteries typically last and why? How do batteries work? Why don’t they work sometimes? As the experts in battery innovation and technology, Anton/Bauer will present the Battery Master Class. Aimed at educating NAB attendees about batteries and power supplies, the Battery Master Class will focus on the many different types of battery chemistries and the advantages/disadvantages of each, charging routines and voltage, getting the longest life from your battery and will conclude with a question and answer session.

Throughout the NAB Show, various Vitec Group brands will share the same Live Event Area stage and feature presentations from leading industry professionals, including Vincent Laforet (Monday, April 11, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm), Vincent Laforet and Phillip Bloom (Monday, April 11, 3:30 pm – 4:00 pm), Phillip Bloom (Tuesday, April 12, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm) and Michael Huss (Wednesday, April 13, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm).

The agenda and guest speakers at the events may be subject to change. For up to the minute information about this exclusive event, and to register for any of the sessions, please visit www.vitecliveevent.com.

ABOUT ANTON/BAUER®

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight®, ElipZ®, ElightZ®, CINE VCLX and CINE VCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well-known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.