NewTek TriCaster TCXD850 Wins Three Best of Show Awards at NAB Show 2010

SAN ANTONIO - April 21, 2010 - NewTek, manufacturer of industry-leading video and 3D animation products, today announced that TriCaster model TCXD850, its newly launched multi-channel, high definition/standard definition (HD/SD) portable live production system, received three coveted awards at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2010. The editorial staffs of TV Technology, Videography and DV magazines presented the STAR Award, Vidy Award and Black Diamond Award, respectively, to NewTek for TriCaster TCXD850.

The award committees from these publications recognized TriCaster TCXD850 as an innovative new product, with significant new capabilities that will enable producers to easily create and stream live, network-style HD productions.

"These awards truly validate the driving philosophy of NewTek's TriCaster product line," said Andrew Cross, executive vice president, engineering, NewTek. "NewTek strives to provide the capabilities of a live, HD production truck or studio for producers, making HD portable live production accessible and easy to operate, while providing a new level of extended programming and content to viewers."

The latest addition to the TriCaster line of portable live production systems, TriCaster TCXD850 has a 22-channel HD/SD live production switcher in a rack mount form factor, with redundant power and removable storage; eight external sources, eight virtual/mix channels; live HD virtual sets and advanced matte generation; overlay with rotation, positioning and scaling in 3D plus animated effects; HD live streaming; increased media player capabilities; and multi-view monitoring of all inputs and outputs.

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD/SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. TriCaster is used by broadcasters, sports organizations, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others.

Pricing and Availability

TriCaster TCXD850 is slated to ship July 15, 2010. TriCaster TCXD850 in NTSC will retail in North America for US$24,995, and in multi-standard internationally for US$27,995. The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available in North America starting at US$4,995, and multi-standard internationally starting at US$5,995. Educational pricing is also available. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com, or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

Take advantage of the TriCaster Upgrade Guarantee

Buy any TriCaster portable live production system now through June 30, 2010, and trade it in for the full purchase price credit towards TriCaster TCXD850.

About TV Technology STAR Award

Now celebrating its tenth anniversary, the STAR Award (for Superior Technology Award Recipient) is designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the media industry.

About Videography Vidy Award

The Videography Vidy Award is the longest-running NAB awards program. Vidy Awards are presented in recognition of achievement in the advancement of the art and science of production and postproduction technology.

About DV Black Diamond Award

DV magazine's annual Black Diamond Award highlights the best new products on display at the annual NAB Show, specifically those that will appeal to its readership of independent video professionals. The Black Diamond Awards are named after the "diamond" scoring system used in DV magazine's review section.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: MTV Music Group, NBA Development League, New York Giants, "Furious World," Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Morning Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "FlashForward," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

###

The TriCaster product line includes TriCaster, TriCaster PRO, TriCaster STUDIO and TriCaster BROADCAST, which are trademarks of NewTek.

3PLAY, DataLink, TriCaster VM, TimeWarp, LiveControl, SpeedEDIT, VT[5], iVGA, LiveSet, LiveMatte, LiveText, 3D Arsenal and LightWave Rendition are trademarks of NewTek.

LightWave and LightWave 3D are registered trademarks of NewTek.

All other products or brand names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.