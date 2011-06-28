Sencore IBC2011 Preview

IBC2011 Preview Sencore Stand 1.C36

Sencore 3200 Sencore Drive Sioux Falls, SD 57107 www.sencore.com

Sencore Contact: Joe Sucharda Vice President, Marketing Tel: +1 605 978 4728 Email: joe.sucharda@sencore.com

Agency Contact: Sarah Schraad Wall Street Communications Tel: +1 303 567 4048 Email: sarah@wallstcom.com

Sencore at IBC2011 Sencore offers a complete, state-of-the-art line of products that support cost-effective and reliable content contribution and distribution. The company provides high-quality, consistent video signal delivery and monitoring technology for the fast-changing worldwide media market.

At IBC2011, Sencore will highlight solutions that enable efficient distribution of multiple SD and HD video services, as well as solutions for system monitoring and signal analysis -- all designed for seamless interoperability and ease of integration and backed by best-in-class customer support. In keeping with the company's reputation for staying one step ahead, Sencore will also offer a variety of product demonstrations at its stand, 1.C36. These include the latest technological advances in transcoding, transrating, content delivery networks, and video-on-demand services, along with the use of bandwidth-saving DVB-S2 and H.264 standards in news gathering and distribution.

Sencore Products on Display at IBC2011

TXS 3453 Transcoder The TXS 3453 transcoder delivers multiple channels of best-in-class, high-performance, reliable transcoding and transrating in a high-density 1RU chassis. With configurable transcoding engines and versatile multichannel input/output architecture, the TXS 3453 can perform MPEG2 to H.264 and H.264 to MPEG2 SD and HD transcoding -- as well as transrating of MPEG2 or H.264 streams -- at an unbeatable cost per channel. Key features include an extremely efficient compression engine supporting H.264 and MPEG2 codecs with user-selectable advanced video prefilters and encoding settings and MPEGoIP and ASI input and output support. The TXS 3453 offers up to 16 channels of transcoding or transrating and dual power supplies in a 1RU rackmount platform.

SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 Modulator The SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 modulator offers unprecedented efficiency, flexibility, and reliability for all types of satellite digital video delivery applications. The modulator's intuitive user and remote interfaces ensure fast setup and effortless system integration, and ASI and IP inputs come standard. A perfect mix of built-in and optional features ensures the operator has the needed functionality, and the ability to access advanced modes when required. The SMD 989 platform supports VCM multistream without the need for external stream "aggregators," and offers advanced S2 modes such as 8PSK, 16APSK, and 32APSK that are available to optimize transponder use and minimize operating expense.

Integrated Receivers/Decoders The IRD 3000 series of integrated receivers/decoders (IRD) are cost-effective solutions for distributing video services on IP, satellite, and ASI networks for terrestrial, satellite, cable, and IPTV broadcast environments. Sencore's IRD line is designed to support SD applications, allowing operations to leverage their existing SD infrastructures while ensuring an easy software upgrade to HD for future expansion. The IRD 3000 family supports satellite, MPEGoIP, and ASI inputs, and SDI and composite outputs come standard with BISS and DVB-CI-based decryption.

MRD 3187B Receiver/Decoder The versatile MRD 3187B receiver/decoder adapts to almost any contribution, distribution, or backhaul environment and sets the standard for performance, scalable functionality, and low cost of ownership. The device's modularity allows the user to adapt the product to almost any monitoring, decoding, or retransmission application. At IBC2011, SENCORE will display the new PID and service filtering feature on the MRD 3187B, ideal for IP turn-around applications. Other important features include genlock and an automatic primary/backup failover; DVB-Common Interface for conditional access; multiservice descrambling; and advanced DVB-S2 capabilities such as 16ASPK demodulation and multistream VCM input support.

Monitoring, Measurement, and Analysis Tools at IBC2011 The Sencore VideoBRIDGE family monitors transport packets on IP, ASI, and RF interfaces for continuous quality assurance of streaming media in a variety of compression schemes, including MPEG-2 and MPEG-4. The VideoBRIDGE product line includes advanced core monitoring systems for national networks, edge-specific, and even customer-premise applications. New for IBC2011, the VB330 Dual Port probes add 10GbE analysis capabilities to Sencore's already impressive 1GbE offering. Two new products help enhance and expand this versatile product line: the VB12-RF features QAM/VSB, ASI, and IP analysis in a compact, portable chassis, as well as the VB242 ASI blade, offering the capability of 13 inputs in a 1RU chassis and bringing high-density ASI monitoring to existing infrastructures.

The TSM 1770 transport stream monitor enables engineers to monitor compressed audio, video, and data services on any network. With full support for ASI, QAM A/B/C, and IP physical inputs, the TSM 1770 reports transport stream status on the physical layer, protocol, and audio/video levels. The advanced IP monitoring option delivers IP layer testing and MPEG layer monitoring on 250 IP services, simultaneously.

Company Quote: "Sencore continues to expand upon our successes across new and emerging broadcast and satellite markets in Europe. We've also established several key partnerships with leading distributors across this region, with more expected in the months ahead," said Thomas Stingley, executive vice president, sales and marketing at Sencore. "At IBC2011, we are pleased to be highlighting our high-quality, cost-effective solutions for video signal delivery and monitoring, including the newest enhancements to our MRD 3187B receiver/decoder, which were designed specifically for IP turn-around applications."

Company Overview Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of high-quality signal transmission solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, and telecommunications markets. The company's world-class portfolio includes video delivery products, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement equipment, all designed to support system interoperability and backed by best-in-class customer support. Sencore products meet the rapidly changing needs of modern media by ensuring the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home. More information about Sencore is available at www.sencore.com.

Photo Links: TXS 3453 Transcoder The TXS 3453 delivers multiple channels of best-in-class, high-performance, reliable transcoding and transrating in a high-density 1RU chassis. www.wallstcom.com/SENCORE/TXS_3453.zip

SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 Modulator The SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 modulator offers unprecedented efficiency, flexibility, and reliability for all types of satellite digital video delivery applications. www.wallstcom.com/SENCORE/SMD_989.zip

IRD 3000 The IRD 3000 series of receivers/decoders are cost-effective solutions for distributing video services on IP, satellite, and ASI networks. www.wallstcom.com/SENCORE/IRD3000.zip

MRD 3187B Receiver/Decoder The MRD 3187B adapts to almost any contribution, distribution, or backhaul environment. www.wallstcom.com/SENCORE/MRD3187B.zip

VB330 The VB330 Dual Port probes add 10GbE analysis capabilities to Sencore's already impressive 1GbE offering. www.wallstcom.com/Sencore/VB330.zip

VB12-RF The VB12-RF features QAM/VSB, ASI, and IP analysis in a compact, portable chassis. www.wallstcom.com/SENCORE/VB12.zip

VB242 The VB242 offers the capability of 13 inputs in a compact, 1RU chassis. www.wallstcom.com/Sencore/VB242.zip

TSM 1770 The TSM 1770 transport stream monitor enables engineers to monitor compressed audio, video, and data services on any network. www.wallstcom.com/SENCORE/TSM_1770.zip

ENDS