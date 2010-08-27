World’s first native 2.5K projector launches at IBC 2010

POST PRODUCTION

Hall 7, Stand B20 at IBC 2010

Visitors to IBC 2010 will see video projector resolution for small to medium-sized edit suites and preview theatres taken to a new level by Norway’s projectiondesign®. The company will use the Amsterdam show to give a global debut to the cineo35 2.5k – the world’s first compact projector capable of showing images at a native 2560 x 1600 resolution.

By offering an uncompressed and unaltered display of 2K data, the cineo35 2.5k gives the fine detail view that 1080p projectors are unable to provide without cropping or scaling the image. Additionally, because of the extra resolution available, the projector can display full 2K in a window and still offer space for editing tools on the same screen. This makes the cineo35 2.5k the perfect projector for small to medium-sized rooms where colour accuracy and performance are the most important criteria.

The projector comes with multiple preset calibration profiles as standard, and users can switch quickly between colour spaces and calibration settings. Using projectiondesign’s unique RealColor colour management suite, calibration accuracy is guaranteed to be within 0.002 points from any target. To provide the best possible performance, the projection lenses and optics in the cineo35 2.5k have been custom designed for beyond 2.5k resolution. All lenses use special aspherical glass elements and enhanced, low-dispersion glass for increased contrast, improved colour saturation and excellent sharpness, resulting in unsurpassed image clarity and detail.

Anders Løkke, Marketing & Communications Manager, projectiondesign, comments: “Up until now, operators of small to medium-sized edit suites and preview rooms had to use large, cumbersome, and noisy projectors if they wanted to display 2K resolution or higher. The cineo35 2.5k offers performance similar to, or better than, any digital cinema projector while weighing a fraction of the amount and measuring only half a metre across. Yet it can still throw an image up to 4m wide and, because it is based on Texas Instruments’ DLP® technology, what you see in preview is exactly what the movie-goer will see in a DLP Cinema® environment.”

The cineo35 2.5k offers four discrete high-bandwidth inputs (two HDMI 1.4, two Dual Link DVI), and offers optional 3G SDI input boards. It also comes with a choice of lens options, and is available in both traditional lamp, as well as an LED version. An stereo 3D version will also be offered in the cineo35 3D.

The cineo range of projectors from projectiondesign have been designed specifically to meet the demands of post-production and broadcast. They include the company’s proprietary RealColor management suite, which offers a very high granularity of control over all primary and secondary colours and levels, and feature ProNet 2.0, the latest version of projectiondesign’s remote asset management and calibration software.

