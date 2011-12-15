In Tune Launches New e-Publication for Musicians

WHITE PLAINS, NY – December 14, 2011 - Music education content provider In Tune Partners today launched the premiere issue of Woofer, a multimedia publication about the music industry for musicians, music industry executives and knowledgeable fans. Woofer takes full advantage of its digital format, offering over 100 pages of content infused with audio clips, video examples, and animations. The publication is available for viewing exclusively on iPads and computers. The issue carries a cost of $2.99 and can be purchased at woofermag.com or via the app store.

Woofer’s distribution model is as unique as its content. It’s being marketed primarily by a dozen “affiliates;” companies who have agreed to promote the publication to their 3.5 million constituents via social media, e-mail, and other customer communications. Affiliates will offer these constituents a $1.00 discount coupon code. Participating affiliates are ASCAP, Broadjam.com, D'Addario & Co., Disc Makers, DW Drums, The Epiphone Guitar Company, Guitar Center’s Harmony Central, Ibanez, iStandard.com, Nimbit, Notion Music, and PickTheBand.com.

Woofer is intended to help musicians, those working in the music industries, and fans address the latest challenges and opportunities in the music business. It highlights events, recommends music and musical acts, comments on music-lifestyle issues, and profiles music creation and business issues, in addition to drawing together insights and information provided by experienced journalists, top artists, educators and others working in the field. Some launch issue features include:

- “Under Deconstruction” in which One Republic’s studio engineer diagrams how one of the band’s new tracks was produced, and a video-based story called “Play My Song,” in which singer/songwriter Mat Kearney demonstrates how he performs his latest hit.

- “DIY or Die,” a column in which one emerging jazz artist helps another self-release a debut album.

- “The Barking Dog,” an at-large rant by Jeffrey Rabhan, Chair of New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at the Tisch School of the Arts, about Justin Timberlake’s MySpace investment.

- “I Want To Be A Musician,” a comic video by Lev Yilmaz, and a short fiction piece by Anne Isaaks.

The premiere issue’s cover story discusses the recent wave of band and artist comebacks and how legacy acts are working to stay relevant in a new and changing music environment.

Woofer’s editorial team is headed by Mike Levine (Electronic Musician) Emile Menasché (In Tune Monthly), and Mac Randall (Music Alive!, Teaching Music) and its business team is headed by In Tune Partners CEO Irwin Kornfeld (Billboard Music Group), and In Tune V.P., Publisher Angelo Biasi (United Entertainment Media).

Woofer will begin monthly frequency in March of 2012 and add affiliates, doubling the publication’s promotional outreach. Annual subscriptions will be offered for the base price of $29.95.