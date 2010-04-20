Blackmagic Design Announces Mini Converter UpDownCross

NAB 2010, Las Vegas, USA - April 12, 2010 - Blackmagic Design today announced Mini Converter UpDownCross, a new Mini Converter that includes powerful processing for up, down and cross conversion of SDI video formats for only $495.

Mini Converter UpDownCross provides an easy way to convert between SD and HD video formats as it includes a full up, down and cross conversion, as well as full NTSC/PAL standards conversion. Mini Converter UpDownCross works at the highest 10 bit SDI video quality, with superior multi tap image filtering and processing.

Mini Converter UpDownCross can be used on the SDI input of broadcast decks so when a non standard SDI video signal is routed or connected, it can automatically be converted to the correct format for the deck. An example would be if a customer had a PAL Digital Betacam deck connected to a router, a Mini Converter UpDownCross could be placed before the SDI input of the deck, so if someone connected a HD video source, the SDI video would automatically be converted to a standard definition SDI signal so the deck receives stable and high quality input video.

Even a video signal at 1080i59.94 would automatically be down converted and standards converted to PAL. Embedded SDI audio is automatically delayed to match the video processing and then passed through to the SDI output, so the deck always gets a stable SDI input with multi channel audio.

Also included is a SDI loop-thru output, and 5 SDI processed outputs. Customers can select to bypass all processing so Mini Converter UpDownCross becomes an affordable SDI distribution amplifier with a total of 6 fully re-clocked SDI outputs.

A black-burst/tri-sync compatible reference input is included, so Mini Converter UpDownCross can be used as a frame re-synchronizer for retiming video sources to house sync.

“This is an incredibly fantastic product that solves the problem of so many different video formats in active use in the television industry”, said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “One of the biggest problems building facilities today is how to combine both SD and HD equipment onto the same router, and now with Mini Converter UpDownCross, it’s a simple task because the conversion to be done on the SDI video input to each deck. It’s so simple!”

Mini Converter UpDownCross Key Features

• SDI in, supports SD, HD and 3 Gb/s SDI formats.

• 1 x SDI loop out, supports SD, HD and 3 Gb/s SDI formats.

• 5 x SDI processed video outputs, supports SD, HD and 3 Gb/s formats.

• Performs up, down, cross and SD standards conversion.

• Full 10 bit processing with high quality video filtering.

• Supports multi channel audio with automatic delay to match video processing delay.

• Includes mini switches for setting output video formats and processing bypass.

• 12 volt universal power supply included with international adapters.

Availability and Price

Mini Converter UpDownCross will be available in June for US$495 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of the Mini Converter UpDownCross, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagic-design.com/press/resources/images.