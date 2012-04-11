Swisscom Expands Web and Mobile Television Services With Harmonic Scalable Transcoding Solution

ProMedia(TM) Live Enables Swisscom to Increase Number of Live Channels Significantly, While Providing Excellent Video Quality

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 11, 2012 -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT), a global leader in video infrastructure solutions, today announced that Swisscom, Switzerland's leading telecom provider, has chosen Harmonic's ProMedia(TM) Live real-time multiscreen transcoding platform and NMX Digital Service Manager(TM) to provide high-definition video streams for its expanded Web TV and mobile TV services, enabling Swisscom to significantly increase the number of live channels it delivers, with excellent video quality.

"Over the last two years, our Web and mobile subscribers more than tripled to beyond 300,000, and our IPTV subscribers skyrocketed to 600,000 users -- compelling us to adopt a high-performance solution to handle the increased volume of streaming video," said Volker Dietzel, head of TV and Portal Development at Swisscom Switzerland Ltd. "Harmonic's scalable solution allows us to keep pace cost-effectively with the explosive growth in subscriber numbers and streaming sessions by delivering more high-quality live channels to mobile viewing devices than any competitor in our market."

A member of the award-winning ProMedia suite of multiscreen software solutions and appliances, the ProMedia Live real-time, carrier-grade application features Harmonic's industry-leading H.264 codec technology, allowing Swisscom seamlessly to transcode and deliver superior-quality SD and HD video in the most popular mobile and Internet formats -- providing subscribers with a reliable, compelling viewing experience on any device.

"Swisscom delivers a unique 'anytime, anywhere' television experience," said Moore Macauley, director, product line management, Multiscreen, at Harmonic. "The high-quality multiplatform television experience that Swisscom puts at subscribers' fingertips is exactly what we envisioned in designing our transcoders. By managing their streaming video content from a highly scalable solution like ProMedia Live, the telecom provider has the power to significantly increase its channel offerings in the future."

Hosted on the new ProMedia 1104 application server, ProMedia Live provides Swisscom with real-time video processing and encoding with enhanced H.264 video codec technology for creating high-quality Internet video streams. It transcodes baseband SD and HD or MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) content to multiple H.264 streams optimized for adaptive bit rate streaming formats, including Apple(R) HTTP Live Streaming, Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, and 3GPP. ProMedia Live's flexible, software-based IP architecture is based on independently scalable nodes that can be increased to support new channels as Swisscom's encoding needs continue to grow.

The ProMedia Live transcoders are managed by Harmonic's NMX Digital Service Manager, a powerful software-based network management system that provides full control over the complete network. Through a simple, intuitive interface, Swisscom can create, modify, and manage service lineups; the underlying equipment is automatically reconfigured to support the new operating parameters, providing a seamless operation.

The comprehensive ProMedia suite, which enables high-quality video creation and multiscreen delivery through a broad range of functions, including capture, transcoding, packaging, and origination, will be on display at Harmonic's booth SU1802 during the 2012 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 16-19.

