Blackmagic Design Announces New OpenGear Converters

New OpenGear Converter UpDownCross and OpenGear Converter SDI Distribution!

IBC 2011, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, USA - September 9, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced two new OpenGear Converter models, one that allows up, down, cross and standards conversion, and the other that allows SD/HD-SDI distribution. Both models are priced at €355.

Both new OpenGear Converters will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design IBC 2011 booth at #7.H20.

OpenGear Converter UpDownCross provides an easy way to convert between SD and HD video formats as it includes a full up, down and cross converter, as well as full NTSC/PAL standards conversion. OpenGear Converter UpDownCross works at the highest 10 bit SDI video quality, with superior multi tap image filtering and processing.

OpenGear Converter UpDownCross can be used on the SDI input of broadcast decks, so when a non standard SDI video signal is routed or connected, it can be automatically converted to the correct format for the deck. If a customer had a PAL Digital Betacam deck connected to a router, OpenGear Converter UpDownCross could be placed before the SDI input of the deck, so if someone connected a HD video source, the SDI video would automatically be converted to a standard definition SDI signal, delivering stable and high quality input video to the deck.

Even a video signal at 1080i59.94 would automatically be down converted and standards converted to PAL. Embedded SDI audio is automatically delayed to match the video processing and then passed through to the SDI output, so the deck always receives a stable SDI input with multi channel audio. A black burst/tri sync compatible reference input is included, so OpenGear Converter UpDownCross can be used as a frame re-synchronizer for retiming video sources to house sync.

The new OpenGear Converter SDI Distribution includes everything customers need to send the same SDI video input signal to 9 re clocked outputs simultaneously. SDI Distribution supports SD-SDI, HD-SDI and ASI television standards, and switches standards automatically when the SDI input changes.

Availability and Price

These two new OpenGear Converters are both available now for €355 each from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

