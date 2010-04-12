Matrox Announces Matrox MXO2 Mini for Avid Editing Systems – A New Choice for HD Monitoring at $449

NAB 2010 – Las Vegas – April 11, 2010 — Matrox® Video Products Group today announced a cost-effective HD monitoring solution for the newly launched Avid® Media Composer® V5 and NewsCutter® V9 editing systems. Matrox MXO2 Mini turns a user's HDMI screen into a professional-grade video monitor with color calibration tools including blue-only. The small, lightweight, external box is ideal for file-based workflows in studio, on set, in the field and in OB vans. It provides HDMI, analog component, S-Video, and composite output and cross-platform support for Macs and PCs, laptops and workstations.

"Since the launch of our popular MXO2 product line, Avid customers have been asking us to support their editing application of choice," said Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing at Matrox. "Now with support for Media Composer V5 and NewsCutter V9 with MXO2 Mini, they have the perfect cost-effective monitoring device for their file-based workflows."

"Matrox is well known in the industry for the quality of the products they manufacture," said Angus Mackay, segment marketing manager, professional segment at Avid. "Collaborating with them to bring a cost-effective HD monitoring solution to users of software-only versions of Media Composer and NewsCutter was an easy choice for Avid."

Matrox MXO2 Mini for Avid Media Composer V5 will be demonstrated at NAB 2010 in the Matrox booth, SL3920, and in the Avid booth, SU902.

Key features of Matrox MXO2 Mini for Avid Media Composer

- Turns your HDMI screen into a professional-grade video monitor with color calibration tools including blue-only

- Small, lightweight, external box for use in studio, on set, in the field, and in OB vans

- Cross-platform support – Mac and PC; laptops, desktops, and workstations

- HDMI, analog component, S-Video, and composite output

- Stereo RCA and up to 8 channels of HDMI audio output

- 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound monitoring on the HDMI output

- Compatible with Avid Media Composer V5 and Avid NewsCutter V9

- Three-year hardware warranty and complimentary telephone support

Price and availability

Matrox MXO2 Mini, priced at $449 US (£338, €382) not including local taxes, is available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers. Avid Media Composer V5 and Avid NewsCutter V9 are supported.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video.

About Avid

Avid creates the digital audio and video technology used to make the most listened to, most watched and most loved media in the world – from the most prestigious and award-winning feature films, music recordings, television shows, live concert tours and news broadcasts, to music and movies made at home. Some of Avid's most influential and pioneering solutions include Media Composer, Pro Tools®, Avid Unity™, Interplay®, Oxygen 8, Sibelius® and Pinnacle Studio™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, del.icio.us, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube; connect with Avid on Facebook; or subscribe to Avid Industry Buzz.

