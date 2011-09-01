Sencore Announces 8728 IP Interface Card With PID Filtering for MRD 3187B Receiver Decoder

New Enhancement Offers Cost-Effective Solution for Digital Turnaround Applications

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Sept. 1, 2011 -- Sencore, a leading provider of signal quality and video delivery solutions, today introduced a new PID filtering IP interface card for its MRD 3187B receiver decoder. The new 8728 interface option extends the MRD 3187B with filtering capabilities that enable operators to pull any combination of services from a large multi-program transport stream for re-distribution over single or multiple video delivery networks -- making the system ideal for digital turnaround (DTA) applications.

"DTA is one of the most affordable and proven methods for small and medium cable providers, telco providers, and multichannel/multipoint distribution services to break into the digital TV arena. And now, with our new PID filtering option, DTA just got even easier and more affordable," said Thomas Stingley, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Sencore. "Instead of having to purchase a separate re-muxing system to process and strip out the unwanted signals, now operators can filter the services right within the receiver decoder -- saving time, reducing costs, and simplifying the overall system architecture."

When configured for DTA, the MRD 3187B acts as a pass-through system that provides IP and ASI output without decoding capabilities -- enabling operators to repurpose signals that have already been encoded earlier in the transmission chain. The addition of the 8728 PID filtering card provides an easy and cost-effective way for operators to filter out and partially decrypt only the audio and video services they need and then output them as a new transport stream.

Typical use cases for the MRD 3187B with the 8728 PID filtering option include SFN, terrestrial gap filling re-transmission, local collection, backhaul, and bouquet distribution in which the transport stream is received via RF or IP, groomed or processed (PID filtered), and output over IP into NOC, headend, or re-transmission equipment. The configuration can sometimes include decoded outputs for monitoring or baseband video processing, and also might include descrambling via BISS or DVB-CI CAM.

The 8728 PID filtering card is the latest enhancement to the MRD 3187B, a versatile receiver/decoder that can be adapted to almost any contribution, distribution, or backhaul environment. The MRD 3187B sets the standard for performance, scalable functionality, and low cost of ownership, and its modularity allows the user to adapt the product to almost any monitoring, decoding, or retransmission application.

At IBC2011, the MRD 3187B with the new PID filtering feature will be on display in Sencore stand 1.C36, together with a full range of solutions that enable efficient distribution of multiple SD and HD video services, system monitoring, and signal analysis.

