Audio-Technica 2012 NAB Press Kit

Audio-Technica Positioned for Strong 2012 NAB Convention

In the midst of its yearlong 50th anniversary celebration, Audio-Technica is poised for an eventful NAB convention.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (April 16-18, 2012), A-T’s booth (C3010) will host audio instructional sessions by Dr. Fred Ginsburg, renowned industry veteran and specialist in production sound recording for motion pictures and video; Robert Bigelow, audio engineer for HBO’s Tremé; and Steve Savanyu, Audio-Technica Director, Educational Services. More...

NAB SHOW, LAS VEGAS, NV, April 16, 2012 — This year at NAB, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (April 16-18, 2012), A-T’s booth C3010 will host five 30-minute audio instructional sessions throughout the day.

Audio-Technica Offers AT2005USB Cardioid Dynamic USB/XLR Microphone

Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology currently celebrating "50 Years of Passionate Listening," is displaying the AT2005USB Cardioid Dynamic USB/XLR Microphone at NAB 2012. Ideal for recording instruments and vocals, this handheld dynamic microphone has both USB and XLR connections, enabling its use either with a computer or with a P.A. system. Its durable metal construction provides long-lasting performance. Its low-mass diaphragm and smooth, extended frequency response make the microphone ideally suited for podcasting, home studio recording, field recording, voiceover and live performance use.

Audio-Technica Marks “50 Years of Passionate Listening”

Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology, is marking "50 Years of Passionate Listening" with its yearlong 50th Anniversary Celebration in 2012, including several limited edition commemorative products, special events and promotions for customers. From its early beginnings as a manufacturer of phonograph cartridges, Audio-Technica has expanded over the years to become a leading innovator in the design of microphones, wireless microphone systems, headphones, turntables, phono cartridges and more. A-T continues to advance the art and technology of electro-acoustic design with the manufacture of products for the professional recording, M.I., live sound, broadcast, fixed installation and consumer audio markets. On this historic occasion, Audio-Technica is taking the opportunity to look back, with a view toward the future.

Audio-Technica Introduces Limited Edition Products Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary

Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology currently celebrating "50 Years of Passionate Listening," has introduced a number of limited edition products, all featuring a distinct Audio-Technica 50th Anniversary design and color scheme. The products include ATH-M50s/LE Professional Studio Monitor Headphones, ATM25/LE Hypercardioid Dynamic Instrument Microphone, AE4100/LE Cardioid Dynamic Handheld Microphone, AE5400/LE Cardioid Condenser Handheld Microphone, AE6100/LE Hypercardioid Dynamic Handheld Microphone, AT4050/LE Multi-pattern Condenser Microphone and AT4050URUSHI Multi-pattern Condenser Microphone. Representing just some of Audio-Technica's offerings in their product line, these products are limited-edition versions of A-T's ATH-M50s, AE4100, AE5400, AE6100, AT4050 and the legacy product ATM25.

Audio-Technica Shows BPHS1-XF4 Communications Headset

Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology currently celebrating "50 Years of Passionate Listening," is showing its BPHS1-XF4 Communications Headset at NAB 2012. Based on Audio-Technica's popular BPHS1 Broadcast Stereo Headset, the BPHS1-XF4 is designed for use with intercom systems for broadcast, theaters, sports, live events or anywhere a high-quality communications headset is required.

Remote Digital Media Chooses Audio-Technica Microphones and Wireless Systems to Capture theAudio on Food Network® Programs and Beyond

If high-definition broadcast video has made the offerings on The Food Network® look good enough to reach in and sample, Remote Digital Media (RDM) makes certain that the sound is equally enticing. RDM is an EMMY Award®- and Telly Award®-winning audio and video remote company based in Woodstock, New York, that handles audio for several of the network's most popular programs, including Next Great Baker and Rachael Ray.

