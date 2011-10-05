Media Links Inc. to Showcase Integrated Hardware/Software Video & Data Delivery Backbone at HD World 2011

Media Links Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Global Links will demonstrate a tightly integrated video & data delivery and transport solution with software provider, Dimetis at HD World, Booth 1018.

Broadcasters and network service providers will have the opportunity to review an example of a fully managed video & data transport solution that is currently being deployed by a large-scale Telco in various broadcasting facilities and sporting venues throughout the United States. The demonstrations will illustrate an adaptable, affordable and flexible solution for transporting uncompressed or JPEG2000 compressed HD-SDI, SD-SDI and DVB-ASI video protocols, as well as providing dedicated native Ethernet services. It will reflect an efficient and robust transport offering that can be deployed in a variety of network applications that require high quality pixel-perfect content delivery.

Content & Communications World includes HD World, SATCON, and 3D World, and is considered a premier conference and exhibition for media, entertainment and communications technology. CCW is held in New York City. Media Links Inc. will be at HD World, Booth 1018.

The Media Links MD8000 is a media transport solution providing a high level of flexibility in content networking systems. It is designed to work transparently in SONET/SDH, IP Core and Ethernet environments, and supports simultaneous interconnections between the environments to maximize media connectivity. The MD8000 family serves as a multiplexer; combining video, audio, telephony and file-based data signals into one or more optical links. It also functions as a switch, to allow individual services to be extracted from incoming signals and distributed to one or more outbound signals. Its IP switching functionality is similar to what legacy video cross-point switchers offer, yet it provides the added benefit of non-blocking to allow complete utilization of all available bandwidth.

The MD8000 family addresses the need for carriers to connect directly to native Ethernet/IP networks for long-haul, multiple-wavelength transport links, which results in significant cost savings.

The entire Media Links portfolio is patent-pending and highly adaptable for a variety of transport technologies including IP, RF/Microwave, OTN, DWDM and dark fiber.

Dimetis’ BOSS LINK Manager® unifies network management across broadcast and telecom equipment, enabling transfer of real-time, on-demand high bandwidth video with high quality and file transfer. Dimetis BOSS LINK Manager supports point-to-point and point-to-multipoint connections for SDI, HD-, SDI, ASI, T1/E1 in Ethernet and IP environments. All network transmissions can be configured, scheduled, bandwidth-managed and monitored, with automatic re-routing on path failures or conflicts. Based on logical partitioning of the application, customers of large operators are able to see and access their respective logical / physical resources and perform their daily operations on their own “sub-network.”

With the integrated Media Links and Dimetis video / data transport solution, service providers can maximize their network infrastructure and reliability, enabling them to capitalize on the demand for new media and entertainment experiences.

Media Links Inc. will be at HD World, Booth 1018.