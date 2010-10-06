Auditude and Inlet Technologies Announce Fully-Automated Ad Insertion Solution for Live IP Streaming

Combined Solution Turns Any Live IP Flash Stream into a Revenue Opportunity

PALO ALTO, CA & RALEIGH, NC – October 6, 2010 -- Auditude, a leading video advertising management and monetization platform, and Inlet Technologies, the leader in innovative solutions for digital media preparation, today announced a technology partnership to offer the first automated, end-to-end solution for inserting advertising into live Flash IP video streams.

Content owners can now easily plan, sell, traffic, and deliver advertising within live video, one of the fastest developing segments of the online video market. This new approach breaks down operational barriers to monetizing this content, whether discrete events such as sporting events, or 24x7 simulcast streams of linear broadcast channels.

“Our goal is to help our customers build a scalable business in IP-enabled video, and by partnering with Inlet Technologies, we can offer a comprehensive and effective solution to publishers with live streaming needs,” said Mike Gaffney, Chief Revenue Officer of Auditude. “While working with clients like Major League Baseball or Comcast, we found that simulcasting live content is a rapidly growing area for content owners and publishers. With Inlet, we can now offer our customers a unified and simplified way to quickly get to market and monetize.”

The Auditude Connect™ platform enables ad serving, decisioning, and reporting to manage user experience, yield and analytics. Auditude’s ad management platform allows for a wide variety of user and monetization experiences for live streams, including dynamic ad pod configuration, overlays, skins, and interstitial advertisements.

SpinnakerTM is Inlet Technologies’ family of award-winning real-time streaming appliances. Spinnaker’s robust, reliable platform can stream in multiple formats to any device, including iPhone®, iPadTM, feature phones and smart phones. Spinnaker offers full support for adaptive bitrate streaming, including Microsoft IIS Smooth Streaming and Adobe HTTP Dynamic Streaming. Spinnaker is also able to detect SCTE 35 cue messages and translate critical ad metadata into ad markers appropriate for the Flash and Silverlight platforms, enabling ad partner Auditude to serve ads within live content.

“With this partnership, Inlet Technologies and Auditude are the first to provide an automated, end-to-end solution for inserting video ads into live Flash streams,” said John Bishop, Senior VP of Product and Business Development for Inlet. “This revolutionary offering gives content providers the operational workflow and ad serving solution to fully monetize live content on the most widely installed player platform in the world.”

About Auditude

Auditude is a video management and monetization technology provider that helps content owners and websites expand their video revenues. The Auditude Connect™ platform enables content owners and websites to rapidly scale the business requirements and ad serving needs around premium video content.

Auditude works with some of the largest names in online video to help grow their revenue opportunities. Clients include Comcast, Dailymotion, Major League Baseball, UK’s Channel Five, Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group and Yahoo!, among others. Auditude’s executive and technology team is made up of talent from some of the world’s most successful technology companies including DoubleClick, eBay, Google, PayPal, and Yahoo!, among others. Auditude has won numerous awards, including multiple inclusions in the yearly Always On 250 (one of the top 250 Private Companies in America), The Hollywood Reporter’s Digital Power 50 and Business Insider’s 2010 Top 100 Most Valuable Private Companies. Auditude is based in Palo Alto with offices in Los Angeles, New York City and London. For more information, please visit us at: www.auditude.com.

About Inlet Technologies

Inlet Technologies is redefining the online video experience with innovative solutions for media preparation that combine striking video quality with surprising simplicity and reliability, enabling content owners to expand their audience and realize greater value from their content. Industry leaders such as Major League Baseball, Microsoft, NBC Universal/Vancouver Winter Games, Yahoo!, France Télévisions and Home Shopping Network rely on Inlet for easy implementation, technical prowess and enterprise scale for their mission critical operations. For more information, please visit www.inlethd.com. Follow us on Twitter at InletTech.