Visual Unity Appoints Jamal Bnari to Drive Sales and Marketing In the Middle East and Asia

Leading Broadcast and Multiscreen System Integrator Visual Unity has consolidated its position in the Middle East and Asia by appointing Jamal Bnari to the position of Head of Sales and Marketing for both regions.

Visual Unity’s unique expertise in linear and multiscreen solutions is already helping broadcasters and operators in the Middle East and Asia to deliver the premium viewing experience that their audiences demand. Clients such as Al Alan TV and other government entities are already reaping the benefits of solutions provided by Visual Unity, while recently established pops in Dubai, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia has enabled Visual Unity to offer the benefits of its own Content Delivery Network (CDN) to Middle East customers, effectively supporting the development of more regionally executed services and securing the future of multiscreen broadcasting in the region.

With extensive experience in New Media technology strategy, innovation and product development, Jamal Bnari is ideally placed to assist Visual Unity’s Middle East and Asian customers as they embrace the growth of multiscreen viewing and develop innovative business opportunities enabling them to monetise their content.

Bnari, who joins a new team that aims to grow Visual Unity’s global footprint, says: “I am excited to be part of a team that is driven to succeed and truly places client satisfaction at the top of its list.”

Tomas Petru, President of Visual Unity, says: “Jamal’s skill set is perfect for his role at Visual Unity as he has extensive knowledge of the Telco, IPTV and Connected TV markets. Delivering a truly converged, multiscreen TV experience is key for all broadcasters and Jamal’s experience as a new media marketing professional will benefit our customers as they strive to adapt to this fast changing market.”

Jamal Bnari will be based at Visual Unity’s office in Media City, Dubai. As a Western educated UAE National, Bnari holds a Master's degree from Tufts University in the USA. He joins Visual Unity from the Etisalat Group, where he worked closely with other broadcasters, media companies, ISPs and Telcos to launch new products and services. While with Etisalat, he founded and launched the first pure broadband based TV service and the first IPTV Video on Demand service on connected TVs. He also managed online services and platforms for the home products division of the operator and led strategic partnerships and cross-functional teams across multiple organizations globally.

During his tenure in the USA, Jamal Bnari also worked for start-ups and lectured at numerous universities.

About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is an international Systems Integrator bridging the gap between broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences – wherever they are. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast systems and multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD Outside Broadcast vehicles and major playout facilities to automated Direct-to-Web platforms.

Visual Unity’s vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners enter the challenging world of multiscreen media, providing complete control over the management and monetisation of brand and assets. Through four highly scalable and flexible modules, the vuMediaTM platform delivers a cutting-edge web-based and mobile viewing experience, comprehensive Video on Demand services and secure robust content distribution – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows.

Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Dubai and Belgrade.

For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com