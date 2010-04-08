Triveni Digital and Zeitera Demonstrate Breakthrough TangoAV© Lip Sync Solution at 2010 NAB Show

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — April 8, 2010 — Triveni Digital today announced that it will be demonstrating the Zeitera TangoAV© Audio/Video Sync Solution at the NAB show in Las Vegas, April 12 – 15, 2010, at booth SU3202. Responding to the urgent industry demand for an effective A/V synchronization assurance solution, TangoAV is targeted to be integrated into Triveni Digital's StreamScope® product line in the second half of 2010.

TangoAV uses A/V fingerprint technology to detect sync issues in compressed video files as well as in raw and compressed broadcast streams. The technology easily handles common distortions such as aspect ratio changes, frame rate conversions, bit rate conversions, contrast, noise, and CALM Act loudness leveling with no manual intervention or manipulation of the content. The file-based configuration processes any compressed audio or video format faster than real time, while the real-time system latches on sync in less than 5 seconds regardless of content type or transformation. The real-time system supports 525i NTSC, 625i PAL, 720HD, and 1080HD in a variety of frame rates.

A/V fingerprints are collected at a known good point in the broadcast flow and can be transported to the monitoring point using TCP/IP or in-band within an MPEG transport stream. As the core of the TangoAV appliance is a software solution, it is "future proof" and will support upgrades to the fingerprinting algorithms as well as any industry standards adopted in the future.

"Practical solutions to monitor for lip sync have long been a key goal of the television industry, and we expect that adding this capability to our StreamScope product line will further enhance its position as the market's leading product family for video quality assurance," said Rich Chernock, Triveni Digital CTO. "The Zeitera algorithms bring significant new features to bear on the problem. The system can handle aspect ratio changes such as 16:9 to 4:3 without any human intervention, which is not possible using solutions that were previously available in the market. We look forward to engaging with interested broadcasters as we work through industry standards issues and potential product plans."

"We are really excited to be working with Triveni Digital to bring this technology to market," said Dan Eakins, CEO of Zeitera. "We see powerful synergies in the combination of Triveni Digital's excellent StreamScope products and our breakthrough fingerprinting technology. StreamScope and TangoAV together have the potential to automate the detection of A/V sync errors with a high degree of accuracy and operational flexibility. We have been following the use of fingerprinting in the broadcast industry, in particular the SMPTE 22TV AHG efforts, with great interest. TangoAV uses an open, extensive architecture, which allows the fingerprint scheme to be updated, for instance to improve accuracy or to support a fingerprint standard, with a simple software upgrade. Combining our expertise in fingerprint technologies with Triveni Digital's unmatched understanding of the broadcast market has the potential to create a unique product that addresses this important problem."

About Zeitera

Zeitera is a privately held Silicon Valley startup located in Mountain View, Calif. and is backed by experienced technology investors with successful track records in building technology companies. Zeitera's team is comprised of experts with a wealth of experience in image processing, data-mining, and building large-scale systems at successful startups as well as at established technology companies like Sony, AOL, Google, IBM, and Nokia.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that provide for the management and distribution of data and metadata in DTV, mobile DTV, and IPTV streams. Triveni Digital's products for DVB SI, ATSC PSIP, data broadcasting, stream analysis, and monitoring are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

