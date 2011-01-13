YOU GOTTA SEE THIS! 1.2 HITS THE IPHONE APP STORE

Upgrade to chart-topping panography photo app available for a special promotional sale price of 99 cents!

Puchheim, Germany – January 13, 2011 – Boinx Software today announces the availability of You Gotta See This! 1.2, the company’s popular panography photo app for the iPhone. Version 1.2 amplifies usability with increased speed and enhanced rendering capabilities. If you decide that the image you shot wasn’t quite right, rendering can now be cancelled mid-process and you can return to camera mode to capture a better shot. In addition, if you accidentally hit the camera button during the capture process, you will no longer lose the previous recording. Lastly, two brand new indicators appear in the camera view, flashlight and focus/exposure lock, to help you capture the perfect photo in any environment.

You Gotta See This! is available now at a promotional sale price of $0.99 USD (from regular price of $1.99 USD). On January 17th, the price will return to $1.99 USD. To download the App, please visit: http://itunes.com/apps/yougottaseethis.

About You Gotta See This!

Recently named “App of the Day,” and “Top App for August” by MSN Tech & Gadget UK, You Gotta See This! has been topping-charts and wowing users all over the world. “You Gotta See This! is an app you can have fun with at concerts, scenic landmarks, and other places that you wish to share with family and friends,” iPhone Life Magazine http://bit.ly/9zCmmD.

Designed originally for iPhone 4 technology, You Gotta See This! gives users the ability to choose between the two built-in cameras, hit record, point, and capture their surroundings in an arbitrary, 3D fashion for eye-catching results. Two significant features are utilized; the option to use either of the two cameras, and the new gyroscope technology, now available in the iPod touch 4th Generation, which determines the camera orientation for recording and positioning each captured image on a flat surface to create dreamlike spatial collages. The images come together to create seemingly abstract and emotionally stimulating visual representations of everyday atmospheres. Choose between six amazing themes, including “Polaroid Stone,” “Light Table Collage,” “Vintage Fabric,” “Magic Light,” “Dark Table Collage,” and “Wall of Tiles,” to give your images an added artistic and personal flair. Once your images are displayed, You Gotta See This! allows users to share their collages with friends via Twitter, Facebook or e-mail, or simply save to your iPhone camera roll for later presentation.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. You Gotta See This! is Boinx’s very first iPhone 4 app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. PhotoBox, Boinx’s first iPad application, provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.

Follow @boinxsoftware on Twitter or at http://www.facebook.com/boinxsoftware.

For more information please visit: http://www.boinx.com.

