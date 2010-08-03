For Immediate Release

NOISE INDUSTRIES SHIPS FXFACTORY PRO 2.5

Latest FxFactory Pro release boasts 8 brand new plug-ins and an enhanced slideshow generator for the ultimate creative control

Boston, MA – August 3, 2010 – Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, is pleased to announce the release of FxFactory Pro 2.5 for Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Motion®, Final Cut Express®, and Adobe® After Effects® applications. FxFactory is an award-winning, revolutionary platform, powering over 300 visual effects plug-ins optimized for real-time performance on the Macintosh platform. The new FxFactory Pro 2.5 introduces 8 new visionary filters and transition plug-ins, as well as significant enhancements to the platform’s unique slideshow generator, which includes a sleek new user interface for selecting and arranging images. The update is free for current FxFactory Pro 2.0 users at: http://www.noiseindustries.com/support/fxfactory250.

“The latest update to FxFactory Pro features some extremely creative and stylistic new plug-ins, as well as important improvements to the platform’s popular slideshow generator,” comments Niclas Bahn, director of business development, Noise Industries. “As with each new release, customer feedback has played a huge role in developing Version 2.5. The new filters and transitions create eye-popping graphic effects, while the slideshow generators’ innovative new user interface allows users to choose, re-order and re-name sets of images directly within the Final Cut Pro application. This is now the easiest and most efficient way to create captivating slideshows in Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Effects. With the Version 2.5 update, users have more flexibility and control than ever before.”

What’s New in FxFactory Pro 2.5

FxFactory Pro 2.5 introduces users to 8 brand new visually stimulating distortion, color correction and transition plug-ins, as well as major quality and performance improvements to its distinctive slideshow generator. FxFactory Pro 2.5 features and benefits include:

New Filter and Transition Plug-Ins

Local Contrast: Local contrast enhancement increases the appearance of light-dark transitions in your source media.

Vibrance: Adjusts the saturation in your source media while minimizing clipping as colors approach full saturation.

Genie Filter: Pinches, stretches and slides the input image for a unique “genie bottle” effect.

Accordion: Reveals the destination by pushing the source clip to one side and unfolding the incoming clip to the full frame. The animation can be reversed, thus folding the outgoing clip to reveal the incoming clip.

Origami (Square): Reveals the destination clip by folding the source to one corner, or by unfolding the destination clip over the entire frame. This effect has become famous because of it’s use on the iPad.

Origami (Triangle): Reveals the destination clip by folding the source to one side, or by unfolding the destination clip over the entire frame.

Genie Transition: Pinches, stretches and slides one clip out of the frame to reveal the next clip.

Page Turn: Flip the source clip to one direction to reveal the incoming clip, or flip the destination clip over the entire frame.

Significant Slideshow Generator Updates

An innovative new user interface gives users increased flexibility in selecting and re-ordering image files, and complete creative control to produce stunning slideshows in Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Effects. The newly enhanced slideshow generator also includes 4 new transition effects applied automatically between slides.

For more information FxFactory Pro 2.5 please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com/support/fxfactory250.

Availability and Pricing of FxFactory

FxFactory Pro is available today for $399.00 USD. Additional plug-ins are available for free or commercially starting at a price point of $29.00 USD. FxFactory products can be purchased via the Noise Industries website (http://www.noiseindustries.com) or through select resellers. Adobe After Effects, Apple, Final Cut Studio, and Apple Final Cut Express users can also test drive hundreds of FxFactory plug-ins by downloading the trial version from: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com.

