Dashwood Updates and Expands the Stereo3D CAT Product Line

The award-winning Stereo3D CAT™ 3D calibration and analysis software has been updated to version 1.1 with new features and is now available in reduced-price and free versions

Toronto, Canada – April 12, 2012 – Dashwood Cinema Solutions, developer of stereoscopic software for the Mac, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of price-reduced and free versions of the award-winning Stereo3D CAT™ stereoscopic calibration and analysis software. This marks the first time this powerful stereoscopic monitoring, analysis and playback software is available for use by anyone with a Mac computer and a compatible HD capture device.

“We are very excited to bring elements of this professional tool to the masses at absolutely no charge,” said Tim Dashwood, founder of Dashwood Cinema Solutions. “The full version of Stereo3D CAT has been used on major Hollywood and IMAX 3D projects with amazing results and now a free subset of those same features are available to anyone with a Mac, a compatible capture device and an HDMI1.4a 3D camera. Customers will experience a dramatic improvement in the quality of their 3D work, and I think it will also become a valuable training tool for budding stereographers.”

The free version of Stereo3D CAT includes the same parallax line guides, left/right solo, anaglyph, split displays, QuickTime playback and Stereo3D Visualizer of the full version; however, it limits resolutions to HD and screen sizes to 3DTV or mobile devices. Depth analysis, side-by-side, line-by-line, checkerboard, superimpose, difference, Parallax Inspector, Alignment Tracker, 3D waveform/vectorscope, variable interaxials, are features only offered with the Personal license. Geometry correction, metadata logging, IMAX screen sizes, external output and phone tech support are features only included with a Full license of Stereo3D CAT. Customers who want to eliminate these restrictions can simply purchase a license for Stereo3D CAT software, starting at US$999 for licenses purchased online at Dashwood3D.com with the coupon code “NAB2012.” This coupon code represents a 20% discount and expires on 04/22/12. The regular pricing starts at US$1249.

About Stereo3D CAT™

Designed by stereographers for stereographers, the award-winning Stereo3D CAT system is an indispensable calibration, monitoring, and analysis tool for Mac OS X. Its features include the patent pending Alignment Tracker, Stereo3D Visualizer™, Parallax Inspector™, Parallax Line Guides, Depth Analysis, 3D Monitoring Modes, Stereoscopic Waveform/Vectorscope, Geometry Correction and Logging Meta Data Support. Stereo3D CAT supports input from any QuickTime compatible capture devices and Blackmagic Design’s Decklink Extreme 3D or UltraStudio 3D.

Stereo3D CAT™ Availability

Stereo3D CAT™ is available now at http://www.dashwood3d.com/stereo3dcat.php. The free version and a 15-launch full-featured trial are available for immediate download. For a limited time, licenses purchased online at Dashwood3D.com with the coupon code “NAB2012″ will start at US$999. This offer expires on 04/22/12. This offer only applies to Stereo3D CAT licenses and excludes the Dashwood3D Chart and other Dashwood products.

Dashwood will be showcasing Stereo3D CAT in booth C9510 during the NAB 2012 show held in Las Vegas from April 14-19. Dashwood will also be showcasing its entire new product line, including brand new features in its Stereo3D Toolbox plugin for After Effects, Motion and Final Cut Pro.

To schedule a press briefing with Tim Dashwood during NAB, please contact Erin Shields – erin(at)dashwood3d(dot)com.

Press Kit

A Press Kit with logos, screenshots and photos is available at http://www.dashwood3d.com/Dashwood_Stereo3D_CAT_press_kit.zip.

About Dashwood Cinema Solutions

A part of the Noise Industries Development Partner Program since 2009, Dashwood Cinema Solutions is an R&D wing of Stereo 3D Unlimited, a Toronto, Ontario, Canada-based production company that specializes in pre-visualization, music videos and film production. Dashwood Cinema Solutions’ mandate is to find solutions to common problems in film production and post-production. Its award-winning flagship product, Stereo3D Toolbox™ is utilized by post-production houses around the world for easy stereoscopic 3D mastering on the Mac platform. For more information about Dashwood Cinema Solutions, please go to http://www.Dashwood3D.com.

Stereo3D Toolbox, Stereo3D CAT, the Dashwood 3D Chart, and Stereo3D Visualizer are trademarks of Dashwood Cinema Solutions, a division of 11 Motion Pictures Limited. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice(at)zazilmediagroup(dot)com

