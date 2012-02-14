Chellomedia Installs Actus for Broadcast Monitoring and Analysis

Advanced monitoring system provides full insight to Chellomedia broadcast performance and transmission

Tel-Aviv, Israel – February, 14, 2012 – Actus Digital, a provider of web-based media monitoring and management solutions for broadcasters, government agencies and content producers, today announced that Chellomedia’s Spain-based business unit, Chello Multicanal, installed the advanced Actus monitoring and analysis system in their Barcelona facility. Chello Multicanal is the largest independent producer of thematic channels for Spain and Portugal, distributing content to 20 thematic TV channels. The new Actus installation is used by a wide-range of Chello Multicanal staff including the programming department to monitor all distributed channels, advertising for proof of delivery of commercials, senior managers for reporting, and two technical teams who proactively monitor broadcast performance.

“Actus media monitoring offers a flexible and reliable enterprise solution that supports our diverse system-wide broadcast monitoring and analysis needs. Its ability to simultaneously monitor broadcast performance and share broadcasted content and statistics easily across departments has helped us enhance our broadcast quality,” comments Rodolfo Garcia Cosin, CTO, Chello Multicanal. “We have a tremendous amount of confidence in using Actus. The user-friendly interface allows for the proactive management and analysis of live broadcast transmissions by all groups…technical and non-technical. We are pleased with our decision to go with Actus and look forward to a continued partnership with the team at Actus Digital.”

The Actus installation at Chello Multicanal features monitoring of up to 16 audio tracks per TV channel, closed captions and sub-titles from several tracks; as well as recording and archiving at near HD data rates and screen size. The flexible Actus system architecture lets users connect via LAN and remotely via Internet. “Chellomedia required not only a highly reliable monitoring system that was easy to use, but advanced enough to withstand the rigors of an enterprise broadcast workflow with some 20 channels to manage and monitor. Actus’ felxible compliance recording and logging meets regulatory requirements with added media management capabilities for conducting extensive content searches and analysis. This is ideal for sharing content and insight across multiple groups and geographic regions,” comments Sima Levy, President, Actus Digital. “Equally important is the built-in Actus View alert system that detects changes in quality. Whether it is a blip in audio or a transmission crisis, Actus keeps Chellomedia informed, enabling them to address a system health issue downstream or redirect an entire transmission to multiple channels.”

About Chellomedia

Chellomedia is the European content division of Liberty Global, Inc. and a leading international producer and distributor of TV channels and a provider of advanced digital services, such as ad sales and broadcast solutions to a portfolio of leading international channel operators. The division operates a 45-channel portfolio, 31 of which are 100% owned and 14 of which are joint ventures with leading media companies such as MGM, CBS, AETN, the Outdoor Channel and Zon Multimedia.

About Actus Digital

Actus Digital, a subsidiary of Taya Media Group, Israel's premier video media and visual communication content and technologies company, develops enterprise monitoring, analysis, and media management solutions for broadcasters, government agencies, and content producers. Leveraging emerging web technologies and IT standard hardware, Actus solutions are highly scalable systems ideal for cross-organizational content analysis and content repurposing. Actus next-generation solutions compliment any broadcast workflow, empowering operators with purpose-built tools for acquiring, viewing, analyzing and re-purposing transmissions from channels around the world. Their impressive customer list includes global media conglomerates among the likes of AirTel, FOX, SKY and ZEE Networks. For more information, please visit: http://www.actusdigital.com.

