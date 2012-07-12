Oxygen DCT’s New Ultra Low Price ProFlex Monitor Range

Oxygen DCT has consolidated its reputation for constant innovation with the launch of the Evolution ProFlex range of monitors. This latest addition to the popular Evolution Pro range is targeted at more budget conscious installations by offering broadcast picture quality at consumer pricing levels.

Addressing the gallery and studio market, Oxygen DCT’s low cost, high performance Evolution ProFlex broadcast monitors give budget conscious control rooms and galleries access to professional grade monitoring, thus negating the need to use large domestic televisions that don’t offer the same level of picture quality.

There are seven different sizes in the range, from a super 9.7” to a high performance 10 bit, 1.06 billion colour 55” model and an emormous 70” screen. The Evolution ProFlex range is designed to be flexible and is capable of being driven by multi-viewer systems with between four and 64 signals on a single screen. These types of monitors are typically found in control rooms, galleries and outside broadcast vehicles and are the perfect antidote to using low cost domestic or semi-professional monitors. Unlike consumer screens, these monitors are a consistent ergonomic design that will not change model or design every six months as occurs in the consumer market. They also have broadcast colour reproduction with adjustable colour controls, contrast and backlight setting allowing broadcast users to colour match panels together.

The 9.7” screens were initially developed in conjunction with ITN, which installed them in its new Channel Four News room. Following further requests from other customers Oxygen DCT decided to develop a full range of sizes for galleries and outside broadcast vehicles. Each screen is equipped with the latest, high performance LCD panels and low energy LED backlighting. ProFlex monitors are designed to be flexible with control from either rear mounted buttons or a plug-in remote control panel. DVI and HDMI inputs are standard whilst 3G-HD-SDI is optional. Prices for the Evolution ProFlex start from just £355 for the 9.7” to £477 for the 21.5” and £3,330 for the 55” model.

Oxygen DCT’s Evolution Pro series is the most extensive range of video monitors in the industry and includes the Evolution Pro-X series monitors, which are suited to grading and other colour critical viewing applications.

For more information please call Oxygen DCT or visit www.oxygendct.com

About Oxygen DCT:

Oxygen DCT is a broadcasts systems solutions provider with a deep knowledge and understanding of the broadcast and professional media markets. This dynamic organisation has amassed in just over five years, a very extensive and comprehensive products portfolio of over 3000 carefully designed broadcast and production products that represent the pinnacle of engineering excellence. Oxygen DCT was the first company in the broadcast industry to fully implement online facilities for its customers and its unique, comprehensive online ordering facility automatically configures equipment systems for customers, saving time and provides industry professionals with the convenience of immediate online pricing. The 'one-stop-shop' website caters for the smallest requirements whilst also allowing users to prepare their own quotes and place orders online with immediate order confirmation. Oxygen DCT also provides advice, support and expertise as part of its ‘life cycle’ care scheme, ensuring that customers are fully serviced throughout their career life cycles. www.oxygendct.com