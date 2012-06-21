Cobalt Digital Appoints Gencom Technology Master Distributor for Southeast Asia Region

Urbana, IL -- Chris Shaw, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Cobalt Digital, manufacturer of award-winning 3G/HD/SD-SDI conversion gear for broadcast environments, has announced the appointment of Gencom Technology as Master Distributor for the Southeast Asia region.

“As our customer base expands in Souteast Asia, we recognize the need for a strong, local presence,” states Shaw. “We are delighted to partner with Gencom whose professional strength and expertise will provide end-users and dealers with outstanding regional sales and service support.”

Gencom Technology is a New Zealand based engineering firm specializing in providing the latest technologies and complex media workflows to the broadcast, multimedia and telecommunications sectors. Founded in 1969, the Company enjoys a leadership position as an independent supplier and systems integrator with offices and factories in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, and South Africa.

Ray Sanders, CEO of Gencom comments, “Gencom’s longstanding relationships with the world’s premier equipment manufacturers allow us to provide the best technologies available in the industry. For some time we’ve been aware of Cobalt Digital and their first-class quality products. We welcome the opportunity to work together to elevate Cobalt’s presence in the region and provide local support.”

Adds Shaw,“ Gencom are one of the first Master Distributors to be added to the Cobalt team. We value their participation as we continue our global expansion into international markets”

Gencom and Cobalt Digital have already worked together on a variety of projects in recent years.

ABOUT COBALT DIGITAL INC.

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear for the broadcast television environment. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partnerships, Cobalt products are backed with a 5-year warranty. For more information, visit http://www.cobaltdigital.com.

ABOUT BENCOM TECHNOLOG

Gencom is a leading provider of integrated broadcast solutions, which has built a strong reputation for inspiration, partnership and support over the last 40 years.

Gencom’s investment in not only the finest technology but the training of their staff in areas of HDTV transmission, media asset management and delivering technologies like IPTV on a global scale, has made them one of the most talented and experienced design and support services world-wide.

Gencom provides end-to-end technology solutions for the broadcast, multimedia and telecommunications industries from its headquarters in Auckland, New Zealand, and design centres in Sydney and Singapore; as well as regional offices in Melbourne, Wellington, and Johannesburg and representatives in Delhi and London.

