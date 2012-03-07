Visual Unity Showcases Award-winning vuMediaTM Multiscreen Delivery Platform At NAB 2012

Leading international System Integrator Visual Unity will use NAB 2012 (Stand N4019) to showcase vuMediaTM, its award-winning integrated content management and delivery framework that allows broadcasters to rapidly access new multiscreen audiences.

Visual Unity will demonstrate how vuMediaTM enables broadcasters and content owners to deliver a cutting-edge viewing experience to any screen or connected device, comprehensive Video on Demand (VoD) services and secure content distribution – all of which can be deployed into existing operations and workflows:

vuChannelTM for web-based and mobile viewing, fully integrated into the station backend

vuDemandTM for comprehensive Video on Demand (VoD) services, including billing and reporting

vuMobileTM for mobile content, applications and real-time engagement

vuNetTM providing secure control over content distribution, via The Cloud or using Visual Unity's own Content Delivery Network with local POPs across Europe and the Middle East

“We are excited to showcase the full capabilities of the vuMediaTM platform, particularly the latest vuMobileTM module, which provides mobile-optimized content and enhanced video, with interactive marketing tools to enable broadcasters engage new mobile audiences in real-time,” says Visual Unity’s President, Tomas Petru.

“With 1.2billion mobile devices now ready for TV in 2012 and tablet audiences growing by 100% every quarter, Visual Unity are ideally placed to help broadcasters and content owners harness the enormous potential of their multiscreen audience.”

Visual Unity will also use NAB to highlight its comprehensive broadcast and multiscreen systems integration capabilities. Recent projects include the design and build of an eight-camera HD production OB vehicle for Czech TV and the rollout of multiscreen VoD and PayTV services for TopFun TV.

Petru continues: “With over 20 years’ experience in the design and implementation of turnkey broadcast systems and multiscreen solutions for clients worldwide, Visual Unity bridges the gap between traditional linear broadcast, IT and IPTV. We enable broadcasters to improve operational performance and integrate the latest technology to meet the rapidly growing demands of new multiscreen audiences.”

About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is an international Systems Integrator bridging the gap between broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences – wherever they are. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast systems and multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD Outside Broadcast vehicles and major playout facilities to automated Direct-to-Web platforms.

Visual Unity’s vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners enter the challenging world of multiscreen media, providing complete control over the management and monetisation of brand and assets. Through four highly scalable and flexible modules, the vuMediaTM platform delivers a cutting-edge web-based and mobile viewing experience, comprehensive Video on Demand services and secure, robust content distribution – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows.

Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Dubai and Belgrade.

