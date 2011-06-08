Utah Scientific's Award-Winning FLEX I/O Now Available on Select Products

SALT LAKE CITY -- June 8, 2011 -- Utah Scientific, the worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers, today announced that its UTAH-400 routers and UTAH-100/XFD fiber distribution frames are now available for delivery with the award-winning FLEX I/O signal module. By using the FLEX I/O plug-in SFP modules, customers can configure their systems to implement coax and fiber I/O port-by-port instead of block-by-block and easily adjust the configurations as their requirements change.

"An increasing number of media operations are using fiber optic connectivity in conjunction with more traditional coaxial cable, which adds to their need for flexibility in signal routing," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "We developed the FLEX I/O signal module as an option for the UTAH-400 router and a standard feature for the new UTAH-100/XFD fiber distribution frame. With FLEX I/O, the broadcaster or other user enjoys enhanced ability to customize the use of signals according to the specific needs of a given application. The result is maximized use of router resources that supports streamlined operations and lowers operational costs."

For the UTAH-400 router, the FLEX I/O option consists of input and output cards that carry either eight or 12 signals and updated rear-panel assemblies to provide access for the converter blocks.

The FLEX I/O module is an intrinsic part of Utah Scientific's new UTAH-100/XFD fiber distribution frame. Housed in a single rack unit, the frame holds as many as four modules and supports a wide range of signal types and formats in both electrical and optical form. According to the application's needs, each module can be user-configured with as many as four fully independent channels to deliver up to 16 channels of optical/electrical or electrical/optical conversion. For each individual module, coax I/O consists of eight ports, with four dedicated as output and four as FLEX I/O, either inputs or outputs. Each module also incorporates four FLEX I/O optical ports able to serve as either inputs or outputs.

Unparalleled flexibility makes the UTAH-100/XFD an ideal choice for mobile use where frequent reconfiguration to suit varying applications is required. However, the distribution frame is also suited for permanent installations where it can be tailored to match each placement's specific needs. When combined with the fiber/coax flexibility of a UTAH-400 routing switcher, the UTAH-100/XFD becomes an ideal system for any installation where fiber and coax work side by side.

Introduced at the 2011 NAB Show, Utah Scientific's FLEX I/O technology won a STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) from TV Technology magazine.

