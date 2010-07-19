iPharro IBC2010 Preview

IBC2010 Show Preview

iPharro Media

iPharro Media at IBC2010:

iPharro Media content identification solutions empower media players along every step of the value chain to identify, control, and monetize video content. At IBC2010, iPharro will showcase its iPharro MediaSeeker(TM) Core Platform 3.0 -- the industry's first fully configurable video fingerprinting engine that can be quickly and easily integrated into any preexisting workflow or serve as the engine behind any new content identification-based application. Ongoing refinements to the platform's APIs and the extension of Web services facilitate smooth, flexible, and scalable integration for media companies striving to optimize the use of digital media within their file-based workflows. The platform's sophisticated video fingerprinting technology serves as an ideal solution for versioning applications, metatag restoration, TV or Internet content monitoring, and more. iPharro allows customers to fingerprint today, identify tomorrow(TM), thus providing a foundation for maintaining control over growing volumes of digital content, even as the number of available distribution outlets and platforms increase.

New iPharro Media Products at the 2010 IBC Show:

iPharro MediaSeeker(TM) Core Platform 3.0

iPharro MediaSeeker(TM) Core Platform 3.0 is a lightweight, scalable video indexing and identification engine that helps businesses implement effective content identification and tracking strategies within any existing media-centric workflow. At the heart of the iPharro MediaSeeker Core Platform is a fully owned video fingerprinting technology developed at Germany's world-renowned Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft.

The configurable platform gives users the flexibility to tweak the granularity of content comparison down to the frame level. As a result, MediaSeeker Core Platform 3.0 is an ideal solution for the full range of search applications, from light to frame-intensive; archive versioning; content future-proofing; media redundancy prevention (MRP); broadcast monitoring; and numerous other areas. Equipped with an unparalleled Difference Detection feature, the platform detects and highlights minute differences between query video and reference content. Moreover, the MediaSeeker Core Platform 3.0 is agnostic with respect to video format, distribution platform, and use case, thereby serving as the industry's only consistent solution for media tracking and management across multiple distribution platforms.

iPharro Media TV Content Monitoring (TVCM(TM)) System

The iPharro Media TV Content Monitoring (TVCM(TM)) platform is an automated system for identifying broadcast content in real time across multiple channels. The readily scalable platform, based on iPharro's patent-pending video fingerprinting technology, identifies content across an unlimited number of TV channels and provides users with accurate results within minutes of airing. The PC-based TVCM system is capable of monitoring any television source -- including terrestrial, over-the-air, satellite, cable, and mobile TV broadcasts. The system's modular design and support for distributed architecture allow modules to be deployed independently, thereby enabling remote video capture fingerprinting and analysis. Readily configurable, the TVCM platform accommodates various customer work¬flow requirements ranging from record¬ing to long-term storage to analysis.

iPharro Media AdMon(TM)

AdMon(TM), iPharro Media's automated advertisement monitoring and detection solution, simplifies and streamlines the process of identifying preexisting and new ad placements across an unlimited number of TV channels. By eliminating the need for manual scanning of channels for ad content, AdMon reduces errors and enables significant efficiency and productivity gains. In addition to delivering accurate detection results in just minutes, AdMon provides users with keyframe sequences corresponding to any unidentified advertisements. Using the intuitive front-end interface, the unidentified video may be added to the system's permanent reference database and detected on each subsequent airing. iPharro Media's unique Difference Detection feature allows AdMon to detect differences between content versions down to the frame level. With this capability, tracking of advertisements for changes in product packaging, price, content length, or graphic overlays is just a click away.

iPharro Media MoPiCCs

The Motion Picture Capture and Comparison System (MoPiCCs) is designed to enable rapid and detailed comparison of video content. Capable of detecting minute changes in content at the frame level, MoPiCCs is a powerful tool for fast cataloging of archives containing multiple versions of a motion picture or other video production. The software analyzes video of any length, automatically identifying composition changes, scene additions, deletions, and transpositions. The front end can be adapted to the specific needs of the user and application.

Company Overview:

iPharro Media, a world leader in content identification solutions, empowers media players along every step of the value chain to identify, control, and monetize video content. iPharro's solutions can be deployed and seamlessly integrated into any preexisting workflow or serve as the engine behind any new content identification-based application. With state-of-the-art adaptive video fingerprinting technology(TM) at its core, iPharro's patent-pending identification technique provides users with an unprecedented level of accuracy and precision -- down to the frame level -- that competitors cannot match. Moreover, with a noninvasive, configurable approach to content identification, iPharro allows customers to fingerprint today, identify tomorrow(TM), thus providing a foundation for maintaining control over growing volumes of digital content, even as available distribution outlets and platforms explode in number. With workflow expertise -- built in partnership with world-class customers -- iPharro is uniquely positioned to integrate advanced content identification into any workflow or business process with minimal impact. More information on iPharro products is available at www.ipharro.com.