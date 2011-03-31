GENELEC OFFERS 6010A BI-AMPLIFIED ACTIVE MONITOR AND 5040A ACTIVE SUBWOOFER IN DARK “MYSTIC” BLACK

— Mystic Black finish is a bold new look for the award-winning 6010A and 5040A —

— The 6010A and 5040A provide the perfect solution for both stereo and surround sound applications in compact listening areas or on desktops —

NATICK, MA, March 29, 2011 — Genelec, the world’s longstanding leader in active monitoring, is shipping its 6010A Bi-Amplified Loudspeaker System and matching 5040A Active Subwoofer in a striking new finish, dark “Mystic” black. The 6010A is Genelec’s smallest speaker system to date, measuring 7 1/8" x 4 3/4" x 4 1/2" (height with Iso-Pod™ 7 11/16"). The system has been designed for computer sound systems, workstations, Master Control Rooms, and other close proximity listening applications requiring a low-profile monitoring solution. It can even be plugged directly into personal music players for enhanced acoustic enjoyment. However, size is no handicap to performance as the 6010A two-way active monitoring system incorporates Genelec’s acoustic design innovations to minimize all forms of distortion.

Designed as an active loudspeaker, the 6010A contains proprietary drivers, advanced power amplifiers perfectly matched to the drivers, active crossover filters and protection circuitry. The 6010A has a die-cast all-aluminum Minimum Diffraction Enclosure™ (MDE™), which features large internal volumes, softly curved edges and outstanding mechanical strength. As a result, the imaging accuracy and low frequency extension from such a compact enclosure is truly astounding.

The 6010A also incorporates Genelec’s advanced Directivity Control Waveguide™ (DCW™), which provides an amazingly smooth on- and off-axis response, while the long, curved reflex port ends in a wide flare for excellent bass articulation.

Each monitor features a 3" bass driver along with a 3/4" high frequency driver loaded into a Genelec advanced Directivity Control Waveguide. The free field frequency response is 74 Hz - 18 kHz (±2.5 dB). Maximum peak SPL output per pair with music material is 102 dB. Bass and treble drivers are each powered by 12-Watt amplifiers.

The 6010A is magnetically shielded for use in environments where video monitors are in close proximity. Additionally, the 6010A has a hard-wearing painted outer surface.

Genelec 5040A Active Subwoofer

The Genelec 5040A subwoofer, also now shipping in Mystic Black, provides a perfect partner to the 6010A for both stereo and surround applications. Featuring a visually arresting design, the 5040A extends the LF response down to 35 Hz with amazing bass articulation, due in large part to this design. The playback level for the whole system is conveniently controlled by remote volume control provided with the 5040A subwoofer. With five main input/output channels and a dedicated LFE channel with 85/120 Hz reproduction bandwidth selection, the 6010A/5040A system fulfills the needs of 5.1 productions.

The 5040A is designed to complement up to five of Genelec’s 6010A active monitors in stereo and surround applications, or a pair of the slightly larger 8020A’s in a stereo configuration. The subwoofer features a single 6 1/2" proprietary driver with a 40-Watt power amplifier. It has a frequency response from 35 - 85 Hz (±3 dB), and the ability to deliver short-term sine wave of 96 dB SPL. The built-in crossover unit features six RCA input connectors for five main channels and LFE channel and five RCA output connectors for the 6010A loudspeakers. The main channels have a fixed high pass filter to work with the Genelec 6010A while the LFE channel can reproduce signals up to 120 Hz. In addition to the RCA input connectors, a 3.5 mm stereo jack input connector is also active and mixed for convenient connection to portable audio players or computers.

Adjustable input sensitivity, in combination with adjustable crossover phase, allows a seamless integration between the 5040A subwoofer and the main speakers. Bass roll-off rate and input sensitivity can also be adjusted to suit different acoustical environment and subwoofer position. Like all Genelec active subwoofers, the 5040A also features extremely low distortion.

Genelec’s 6010A Bi-Amplified Active Monitor and the 5040A Active Subwoofer in dark Mystic black are now available with pricing as follows: 6010A $375.00 U.S. MSRP each; 5040A $750.00 U.S. MSRP each.