RadiantGrid Announces Acquisition by Wohler at NAB 2012

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 16, 2012 — RadiantGrid Technologies, the developer of leading-edge transcoding, transformation and New Media Automation service platforms, is pleased to announce its recent acquisition by industry leader Wohler Technologies at the 2012 NAB show (Booth SU7919). This acquisition will provide current and new RadiantGrid users the benefit of additional sales, technical and development support worldwide.

“Like Wohler, RadiantGrid is always looking to keep itself ahead of emerging technologies, offering our users access to the latest file format support,” says Kirk Marple, president and chief software architect, RadiantGrid Technologies. “Now being a Wohler Technologies company, RadiantGrid will be able to offer even more innovations to meet the industry’s changing needs, combined with expanded sales and support.”

Wohler is a world leader in providing audio and video monitoring, and data management solutions for the broadcast, motion picture and professional audio/visual markets. Throughout the past two decades, Wohler Technologies has continued to evolve with the needs of its customers. The acquisition will allow the two companies to streamline file-based workflows with a full range of video, audio, data, and QC solutions that support broadcasters for the latest distribution needs such as IPTV and VOD.

“Over the past 20 years, we have watched the industry change and evolve and have always been right there along with it, offering our users the latest video and audio monitoring, and data management technologies,” says Carl J. Dempsey, president and CEO of Wohler Technologies. “In this latest evolution of the industry, we are seeing broadcasters moving to a more file-based realm. The acquisition of RadiantGrid, which has a proven reputation of providing innovative file-based solutions, is a great complement to the technologies we are currently developing to make the migration to an IT-based infrastructure easier and faster.”

RadiantGrid was represented in the sale process by Ethan Jacks and John Bowen, principals at MediaBridge Capital Advisors, a digital media-focused investment bank. “We see this acquisition as a benchmark for the transformational change occurring in the broadcast and new media marketplace,” says Jacks. “Wohler and RadiantGrid together will help redefine the best practices for the industry.”

About RadiantGrid Technologies:

RadiantGrid Technologies is an independent software vendor which develops and markets the RadiantGrid Platform – a leading-edge media workflow services platform targeting Broadcast & Cable Operators, Content Owners, Advertising Vendors, Digital Cinema Companies, and User-Generated Content Portals. The RadiantGrid Platform provides media transformation capabilities including grid-enabled transcoding, multi-format transcoding, multi-track assembly, standards conversion, and closed caption extraction and upconversion, in addition to metadata management, storage management, and media publishing.

For more information about RadiantGrid Technologies, visit www.radiantgrid.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.:

Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.