Yamaha 01V96i Mixer Launched

BUENA PARK, Calif.—Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. has announced the launch of the new 01V96i Digital Mixer, making its first official debut at this week’s InterBee Show. The new 01V96i offers a 16-track USB 2.0 interface for multi-track recording via MAC or PC. The new unit is identical in mixing functionality as its predecessor but cosmetically takes on a new black look for easy differentiation from the previous 01V Series dark blue. Since its initial release in 1998, the 01V has been used in a wide variety of applications, both personal and professional, ranging from recording and production environments to live sound and installation applications.

“With the growing demand for high quality multi-track recording and playback in many applications, the new 01V96i was a necessary addition to our expanding line of affordable, live sound and recording/production solutions,” states Marc Lopez, Markeing Manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. “Historically, the 01V Series has been an extremely high value mixer with updates made as necessary in order to adapt to evolving market needs.”

The new 01V96i features 16 in/16 out USB audio streaming at 96kHz, as well as multi-channel in/out via expansion card or ADAT. The addition of a USB makes high-quality, multi-track recording and playback faster and easier than ever before, and provides full integration with every major ASIO and Core Audio DAW software programs. The 01V96 also comes bundled with the latest version of Steinberg’s Cubase AI.

With a full package of Yamaha VCM Effects and high-resolution REV-X reverb, Yamaha's acclaimed Virtual Circuitry Modeling (VCM) technology offers an impressive array of tonal colors, bringing the richness and warmth of analog sound to a digital recording environment. Even resistors and capacitors of the VCM plug-ins model the actual circuitry of original effects units. Identical to those used with Yamaha’s top-of-the-line professional mixers, the plug-in effects are standard and pre-installed on all 01V96i mixers.

At a sampling rate of 24bit/96kHz, the 01V96i also features newly improved, studio-quality head amps with high-performance onboard 24bit/96kHz A/D and D/A converters. The mixer shares all the functionality of its predecessor including 100mm motor faders, 99 scene memories for instant recall, and fully configurable user defined keys adapting to any studio or sound reinforcement situation.

The 01V96i replaces the 01V96VCM and will be available during the first quarter of 2012 at the same MRSP as its predecessor of $2,699.

For more information on the Yamaha 01V96i, visit www.yamahaca.com.

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. (YCAS) provides a full line of integrated professional audio products offering complete systems solutions for the broadcast, sound reinforcement/installed sound, touring, commercial recording, and post production markets. With the addition of NEXO to the product line, the company remains the official U.S. and Canadian distributor for all NEXO speaker models. YCAS offers comprehensive in-house and field product training for its customers, a dedicated dealer network, and 24/7 technical support.