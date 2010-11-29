Christie Highlights State-of-the-Art Training and Simulation Technology at I/ITSEC 2010

Boundary-pushing technology for delivering the positive training of military personnel will be showcased by Christie through interactive exhibits at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Booth 1825 at Orlando Florida’s Orange County Convention Center this week.

Christie will use a 6-channel immersive dome display to go beyond the typical points of view provided to helicopter pilots to simulate views of the critical ‘landing zone’ areas, which have been generally unavailable in traditional solutions. In an impressive NVG demonstration display, the award-winning Christie Matrix StIM with dual-input image processing will render both visible and infrared images independently but simultaneously, to create an optimum, realistic environment for night-vision training. As well, delivery of varied maintenance training applications will be the focus of an immersive 3D technology platform in the Christie HoloStage Mini in the booth.

Dome Simulates Much-Needed Perspective for Pilots

The Dome display highlights the capabilities of Christie visual display solutions in delivering a complex simulation environment.

The display features both helicopter and ‘fast jet’ simulation content from FlightSafety International. The blended 6-channel Christie Matrix StIM array will showcase the real-time processing and calibration capabilities of Christie ArrayLOC, providing continuous, automatic balancing of color and brightness across the array.

Christie ArrayLOC effectively enables individual projectors to become ‘intelligent display nodes’ in a larger system infrastructure where the output capabilities of each projection ‘node’ are measured, compared against the rest of the array, and optimized on a real-time basis.

Christie Personalizes the NVG Experience

The Christie Matrix StIM employs Christie InfraScene technology with a 4-band LED illumination source that enables new levels of NVG training fidelity. In addition to the usual red, green and blue color primaries, InfraScene utilizes a separate infrared LED to ‘stimulate’ operational Night Vision Goggles (NVGs).

“Previous approaches to NVG stimulation required compromises in the balance of near-IR energy to visible light,” said Dave Kanahele, Christie director of simulation solutions. “The Christie Matrix StIM features an independent infrared LED in addition to the conventional red, green and blue LEDs, and this lamp-less system allows our customers to adjust the balance of near-IR energy to visible light by independently processing and displaying image content across the red, green, blue and near-IR channels. This allows the IR scene to be optimized independent of the visible RGB imagery.”

To fully demonstrate this capability, Christie is featuring the Night Readiness Virtual Terrain Board image generator which utilizes Renaissance Science Corporation’s (RSC) programming libraries to deliver accurate NVG scenes by computing the optimal display drive parameters and injecting accurate sensor effects based on a physically accurate model of the NVG, the Christie Matrix StIM™ output, the underlying database, and environmental dynamics.

Christie HoloStage Mini Makes Maintenance Training Easy, Inexpensive

A two-surface, two-channel 3D immersive environment is an ideal solution for advanced service and maintenance training needs. With a compact footprint that fits in standard 10’ high spaces, the Christie HoloStage Mini delivers high-performance maintenance training in a cost-effective way.

A complete turnkey immersive visual display solution created by Christie that is easily deployable, the HoloStage Mini features the latest display technology and offers a 120Hz 3D immersive head-tracked experience with two projection planes displaying an impressive 4.6 MegaPixels of resolution.

“The goal of simulation and stimulation training environments is to recreate, as closely as possible, real-life situations and environments, and with the suite of solutions and products that we’re showcasing over the course of the show, customers can be confident in Christie’s ability to provide the world’s leading simulation and visualization display systems for their training needs,” said Zoran Veselic, vice president, Christie Visual Environments.

Share

|

var addthis_config = {"data_track_clickback":true};