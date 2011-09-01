AUTOSCRIPT NAMES DAVID COX AS KEY ACCOUNTS MANAGER

SHELTON, CT, SEPTEMBER 1, 2011— Autoscript, the world’s leading teleprompting company and a Vitec Group brand, is pleased to announce that broadcast and professional video sales industry veteran David Cox has been appointed key accounts manager. The addition of Cox expands the breadth and depth of the sales team and provides further support to the growing interest Autoscript prompting systems. Cox brings more than 22 years of experience to his new role, having successfully represented several other Vitec Group brands, including Anton/Bauer, OConnor, Sachtler and Vinten.

Prior to joining the Autoscript sales team, Cox spent the last seven years as Camera Dynamics’ Midwest Regional Sales Manager, providing ENG/EFP camera support solutions to broadcast news operations and video production professionals alike. Cox has established strong working relations with customers, key resellers and other broadcast manufacturers and industry professionals.

“Many of us on the Autoscript team have known David for years. We welcome his energy and dedication to supporting our customers and resellers,” says Greg Prentiss, director of sales, U.S., Autoscript. “Helping our customers properly choose a teleprompter system and effective production solution requires a solid understanding of the camera systems, the tripods, pedestals or other support systems and the specific production environment. David joins our team with this foundation and with an expertise that will broaden our team’s knowledge in these areas.”

Cox hails from nearby Trumbull, CT, making for a short daily commute while bringing his career full-circle — the Autoscript facility is adjacent to Anton/Bauer, where his career in the industry began.

For more information and to find an authorized Autoscript dealer, please visit www.Autoscript.tv or contact ussales@autoscript.tv.

About Autoscript

Established in the U.K. in 1984, with headquarters in the U.S. and the U.K., Autoscript is the world leader in the prompting industry. Autoscript provides a complete range of PC-based teleprompters, the best designed and built hardware, PC cards and software, and – with its expanding line of intuitive accessories – is the new definition in prompting. Autoscript is a member of the Vitec Group. For more information, visit www.autoscript.tv.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2010 revenue of £309 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.