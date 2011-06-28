Pilat Media IBC2011 Preview

IBC2011

Company Overview

Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB] develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance, accelerate time to market, and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including Corus, CBS, Discovery, SABC, Chellomedia, the BBC, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, TVNZ, and Globosat. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers.

Products Making Their European Premiere at IBC2011:

IBMS Operational Cockpit

Pilat Media's IBMS end-to-end broadcast management software has been enhanced by the addition of an advanced Operational Cockpit. The Operational Cockpit ties together workflow processes and business information to monitor and display the status of a large number of key business processes. At-a-glance visuals and graphic displays quickly and efficiently highlight exceptions and alert business executives to items needing attention, such as a process that is likely to slip and miss its due date, available inventory, accounts receivables, missing content rights and permissions, and more. The IBMS Operational Cockpit can be configured to support a wide variety of business operation views to match each user's or department's workflow needs and can present information in grids, pivot tables, charts and gauges, or any combination.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/PilatMedia/OperationalCockpit.zip

Image Caption: IBMS Operational Cockpit

IBMS:InTouch

Pilat Media's IBMS:InTouch is a tablet-compatible order and account management console for the company's advertising sales management system, IBMS Sales. IBMS:InTouch enables broadcast sales and marketing professionals to access advertising campaign information from iPads(R), Android(R) tablets, and other devices supporting HTML 5. This information includes accounts data, CRM activities, campaign performance, and key performance indicators (KPIs).

Pilat Media's IBMS Sales manages the complete advertising sales lifecycle from initial brief and negotiations through final booking, traffic, post-reconciliation, and finance -- supporting the full range of ad sales activities including inventory and revenue planning, proposals and orders, preemptions, make goods, and billing. By presenting a clear picture of available commercial airtime inventory in IBMS Sales, IBMS:InTouch enables users to immediately handle customer requests while on their premises.

Users can also access other IBMS dashboards from IBMS:InTouch.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/PilatMedia/IBMSInTouch.zip

Image Caption: IBMS:InTouch

IBMS TrafficCentral

To support hundreds of channels or networks across a large number of regions requires hundreds or thousands of playlist variants, combining national and regional programming, national and local advertising, and low- and high-content bandwidths. Manual data entry and monitoring is no longer feasible given the large number of actions required. Massive enterprise platforms must be managed using power actions, mass processing visual indicators, and exception-based user intervention.

To meet this complex management challenge, Pilat Media now offers TrafficCentral -- a single point of control to drive business and traffic operations from schedule creation to reconciliation. TrafficCentral introduces the concept of streams, a matrix of channels or networks across regions to define the span of actions and visualize the status of processes. The TrafficCentral framework therefore ties together workflow processes and business information to monitor and display the aggregate status of large numbers of business processes.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/PilatMedia/TrafficCentral.zip

Image Caption: IBMS Traffic Management Console

IBMS Workflow Orchestrator

Pilat Media's Workflow Orchestrator is an advanced enterprise-scale workflow integration hub for the company's IBMS:Adapt set of customization tools. The Workflow Orchestrator includes a comprehensive toolkit for assembling complex integrations using file and Web services, customizable control logic, direct access to the full repository of metadata, and integration with IBMS dashboards, reporting, and analysis functions. The full power of IBMS comes into play as the "orchestrating brain" of the multiplatform content factory or advertising business. All aspects of metadata communications, digital file delivery, routing, and processing can be pulled together to design the most efficient and robust end-to-end process automation.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/PilatMedia/WorkflowOrchestrator.zip

Image Caption: IBMS Workflow Orchestrator