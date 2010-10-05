DIGITAL NIRVANA AND SAN SOLUTIONS INC. FORM STRATEGIC TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP

Archival Storage Capacity Now Extended for Digital Nirvana’s MonitorIQ BMS

NEW YORK, NY – (OCTOBER 5, 2010) – Digital Nirvana, Inc., the California-based leading provider of media industry solutions, has partnered with SAN Solutions, Inc., the innovative customized shared storage and file system technologies company, to extend the archival storage capacity of Digital Nirvana’s MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System (BMS).

Designed to monitor and record broadcast television programming, the MonitorIQ BMS can be customized to record based on time block, channel, or episode. Non-stop recording can also be set for compliance logging purposes. Now, with SAN Solutions’ ArtiSAN 3000 Series High Capacity NAS Storage Platform, the archival storage capacity for Digital Nirvana’s MonitorIQ BMS is extended, providing 13 months of full resolution storage capacity, allowing broadcasters to quickly retrieve content within minutes to respond to the annual ASCAP/BMI requirements, FCC Captioning compliance, and the C.A.L.M. Acts compliance all from a single, file-based platform.

Harry Aine, president, SAN Solutions, says, “We are thrilled to be working with Digital Nirvana to support the broadcast industry with cost-effective archival solutions that perfectly compliment the MonitorIQ BMS system. Most broadcasters prefer to keep a year’s worth of air check at full resolution so that all of the compliance activities can be handled through a single system, such as MonitorIQ.”

MonitorIQ BMS is a cutting-edge solution that includes a number of unique features not available in other commercial products. It’s the next-generation broadcast monitoring system which combines the functionality of content recording (HD and SD in full resolution), content search, retrieve and repurposing, web publishing, signal monitoring, air check logging, archiving, ad verification and tracking, and competitive analysis in a highly scalable networked appliance, with a powerful web-based management user interface designed to help broadcasters improve their productivity and bottom line.

“Digital Nirvana is proud to announce this newfound partnership with SAN Solutions,” says Hiren Hindocha, chief executive officer, Digital Nirvana. “This agreement will present a cutting-edge solution which combines two first-rate technologies into one. We look forward to working with SAN Solutions and providing the broadcasting market with the best solutions available on the market.”

About SAN Solutions

Founded in 1998, SAN Solutions Inc. is a media infrastructure company that provides storage and application platforms that enable facilities to revolutionize their workflow and the management of file-based media, regardless of size or complexity. Based on proven methodologies, signature products, key partnerships, and innovative support services, the Reno, Nev.-based company develops best-of-breed solution sets tailored to meet the requirements of both media production and distribution. SAN Solutions clients include leading media companies such as Accenture, CBS, Cox Broadcast, Fox, Lucasfilm, NBC, and PBS. More information is available at www.sansolutions.com.

About Digital Nirvana

Since 1996, Digital Nirvana has been empowering customers with robust, state-of-the-art knowledge management technologies. With extensive media industry expertise, Digital Nirvana makes it possible for organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage with innovative product and service offerings. The industry-leading MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System from Digital Nirvana is a full-featured monitoring platform incorporating the most advanced capabilities available in an affordable, networked appliance. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Newark, California and has operations in multiple locations globally. Further information is available at www.digital-nirvana.com.