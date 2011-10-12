Nevion to showcase managed video services solutions at HD World

VideoIPath solutions for IP and optical networks lower the cost of video transport

New York, NY, October 12, 2011 – Nevion, a leading provider of managed video services for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, will showcase its new VideoIPath solution for IP networks for the first time in North America at HD World, part of Content & Communications World, taking place on October 12 – 13 at booth #801 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. VideoIPath’s managed video services for broadcasters’ and service providers’ IP and optical networks are designed to easily facilitate remote production, a key capability in the current climate of increasing, global live broadcasting.

VideoIPath for IP contribution networks provides IP video transport with comprehensive, end-to-end control, monitoring and management. It features comprehensive managed video services for complete provisioning, connection management, bandwidth optimization, analytics and network inventory. It greatly reduces the cost structure by bringing video services into the IP environment, where scalability is dramatically increasing and port costs are decreasing.

VideoIPath for IP now includes the VS902, a powerful new universal IP video transport platform that accepts any SDI or ASI input and provides both uncompressed encapsulation to IP and a choice of JPEG 2000 or H.264 compression. It offers transport protected by Streaming Intelligent Packet Switching (SIPS), a technology developed by Nevion as a more advanced transport protection method that provides perfect protection switching in addition to packet loss protection. VideoIPath also supports forward error correction (FEC), and provides automatic calculation of the FEC settings needed to meet a desired level of service.

VideoIPath is administered from a Web-based console for comprehensive managed video services. It simplifies the complexity of video-over-IP services by adding a network abstraction layer, allowing users to provision and monitor services without having to consider detailed configuration settings in each network element. By auto-detecting available video resources, VideoIPath can present appropriate video end-points and service profiles to users, enabling them to schedule and initiate connections in an intuitive option-selection process. VideoIPath manages bandwidth by allocating the necessary resources without overbooking.

VideoIPath is also available for optical networks, providing a completely managed video services system for broadcasters’ fiber-based networks. The fully integrated system combines advanced transport hardware for contribution-quality video transport with comprehensive end-to-end control, monitoring and management.

About Nevion

Moving beyond video transport to fully managed and controlled video networking, Nevion manufactures award-winning systems for broadcasters, service providers and government agencies worldwide. Highly modular solutions encompass IP and optical transport, state-of-the-art compression and routing for any video format over any network infrastructure—within buildings or across continents. With the industry’s greenest and most scalable products, Nevion preserves quality while delivering video from content acquisition through distribution. By creating new service-offering opportunities or minimizing costs, Nevion enables its customers to move, manage and monetize video content. World headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway, with U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, California; Nevion also maintains offices in Oslo, Chicago, London, Dubai, Beijing and Singapore. www.nevion.com.

