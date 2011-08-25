Pilat Media Launches New IBMS OmniCast Non-Linear Back-end Management System at IBC2011

New Platform Brings Centralized Control and Heightened Automation to Managing Sophisticated Multi-Platform, Non-Linear Service Offerings

NEW YORK -- Aug. 24, 2011 -- Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB], the leading supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced the launch of IBMS OmniCast. The latest version of Pilat Media's industry-leading Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS), IBMS OmniCast is a back-end system that enables media organizations to schedule and manage sophisticated multi-platform, non-linear services such as video on demand (VOD), over-the-top (OTT) TV, and catch-up TV.

By combining highly efficient non-linear scheduling and programming, advanced workflow management tools, and powerful business analytics, IBMS OmniCast represents new opportunities for today's media content owners and distributors who are looking to efficiently offer sophisticated on-demand multi-platform services.

"As viewer demand for non-linear services continues to rise, media companies can no longer rely on simple 'me too' VOD services. But today's non-linear systems were not designed to address the operational complexity resulting from a plethora of content, services, and platforms," said Avi Engel, CEO, Pilat Media. "Our new IBMS OmniCast addresses the twin challenges of differentiation and scalability by enabling media professionals to efficiently manage multiple, sophisticated VOD services across diverse delivery platforms from a single, centralized system."

IBMS OmniCast includes many advanced features to handle the scheduling complexities of non-linear services. Through the IBMS media metadata repository, the operator can import the details of any content to be scheduled, including the relevant rights (if needed) for the platforms being serviced. Rich content catalogs derived from massive asset libraries are easily and automatically compiled by leveraging interfaces with external metadata systems. A powerful workflow orchestration module drives the content factory, serving as an integration hub for the preparation of all media required for each service. Other scheduling features include an on-demand planner to schedule offers with associated content and promos, and a robust dashboard module for accessing data and reports to support operational and business analysis which feed back into the planning process.

IBMS OmniCast is available immediately.

More information about IBMS OmniCast and the complete IBMS product family is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

# # #

About Pilat Media Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB] develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance, accelerate time to market and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, CTV, Virgin Media, Discovery, SABC, Chellomedia, the BBC, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, Network Ten, TVNZ, Southern Cross, and Foxtel. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

ENDS