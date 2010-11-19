POND5 NOW OFFERS ADOBE AFTER EFFECTS PROJECT TEMPLATES

AE Users Dramatically Cut Production Time With Availability of Pre-Made, Customizable Templates in Online Stock Media Collection

NEW YORK, November 16, 2010—Pond5, the world’s premier online marketplace for stock media, today announced it has added Adobe® After Effects® project templates to its existing collection, which includes the web’s largest selection of royalty-free stock video footage, and a full range of sound effects and production music. Now, After Effects users can save precious production time by tapping into Pond5’s cache of high-quality motion graphics templates and easily customizing them for a truly unique, professional-level end product.

For many After Effects motion graphics artists, meeting customer demands for a high-quality product in a short amount of time poses quite a challenge, especially since the creation of motion graphics is a time-intensive process requiring considerable skill. By downloading a Pond5 After Effects template and customizing it to meet their client’s messaging and branding requirements, users can sidestep these roadblocks to deliver a truly one-of-a-kind finished product on time.

The Pond5 After Effects collection is growing daily, and currently includes more than 140 dynamic templates to choose from, priced from $10 and up. A copy of Adobe After Effects software and a basic familiarity with it are all that are needed to use the project templates and deliver stunning, professional-level work.

After Effects projects benefits include:

●Access to

○ a fast growing collection of high-quality, pre-made motion graphic templates that

can be easily customized with users’ own text, graphics, video, audio and other elements

○ project files that cover a wide range of motion graphics needs, including advertisements, bumpers, show intros, credit sequences, video overlays and more

●Ability to

○ search for, preview, purchase and download AE templates instantly and directly

from the website

○ create one-of-a-kind, professional-level visuals, leveraging the tricks and techniques of the pros

○ dramatically reduce project time and cost

www.pond5.com

“After Effects projects were a natural addition to the collection,” says Tom Bennett, Pond5 co- founder and CEO. “Our goal is to provide content creators with a palette of stock media that expands their creative options, increases their productivity, and saves them time and money. After Effects templates do exactly that, and are a great complement to our selection of stock video and audio.”

As with more than 500,000 royalty-free stock video and audio clips available on Pond5, AE projects are easily searchable, and are delivered directly from the website after purchase. Stock video, music and sound effects from Pond5 can be licensed separately and integrated into the projects as well.

A Call to After Effects Artists: Upload and Sell Your Work!

Pond5, a "creator to creator" marketplace for stock media, is now accepting submissions of professional-quality After Effects templates. As with video and audio on Pond5, the model is straightforward and artist-friendly: Contributing artists upload their content at no cost, set the prices themselves and earn 50 percent of the license fee each time their content is purchased. Pond5 reviews all submitted work to check quality and technical specifications. More details about uploading projects are available on Pond5's After Effects upload specifications page.

About Pond5

Pond5, the World's Stock Media MarketplaceTM, is a community-driven marketplace for stock footage, music and sound effects. It features the largest collection of royalty-free stock footage on the web, with more than 450,000 clips, as well as thousands of music tracks and sound effects, and a rapidly growing selection of After Effects project templates. All media on Pond5 is instantly downloadable, and licensed under a simple royalty-free license. Prices, which are set by contributors, range from $2 and up for sound effects, and $5 and up for stock video and music. Pond5.com was launched in 2006. The company is based in New York City.

To learn more about Pond5, visit http://www.pond5.com/

