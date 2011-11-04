Minnesota Public Radio Modernizes Its News Operations with Dalet Radio Suite

End-to-end News Production and Playout for the Regional Network

New York, NY — Dalet Digital Media Systems (www.dalet.com), a leading developer of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for broadcasters and content producers announced today that Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) has deployed Dalet Radio Suite at its news center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Dalet installation is the first phase in a revamping of the technical infrastructure, replacing a mix of outdated systems and equipment to provide MPR with a highly efficient news production and playout system for the network's on-air operations as well as web production. "The Dalet system has brought us significant workflow improvements," says Doug Rowe, MPR's Manager of Media Production Systems. "We've moved from a series of siloed production operations to a fully integrated workflow with desktop tools for all aspects of production. It fosters collaboration within the newsroom and between the broadcast side and web production; everyone can see what stories are in progress and available for distribution. From the technical perspective, we have a highly reliable playout system and consolidated infrastructure that is much easier to support and maintain. That will become even more important when we extend the system to include our classical music service and program syndication unit."

"In today's age of media convergence, Dalet Radio Suite offers tremendous flexibility for radio operators who can use Radio Suite to produce and deliver news and music content for broadcast and new media platforms," says Julien Decaix, General Manager, Dalet Digital Media Systems USA. "We're very pleased that MPR, one of the country's largest and most respected public broadcasters, will be able to leverage the versatile, multimedia capabilities and the infinite scalability of Dalet Radio Suite to maximum potential in its news, syndication and music operations."

With phase one complete, nearly a hundred MPR journalists are using Dalet Radio Suite to produce their news packages and newscasts, which are distributed to 34 public radio stations in the region. Dalet provides an end-to-end news production and playout workflow with desktop tools for incoming wires, script preparation, audio editing, rundown management and on air playout. "We especially like the open, IT approach of the Dalet Radio Suite which gives us the flexibility to integrate our traffic, CMS and archives as well as to take advantage of new technologies," says Rowe. "For instance, Dalet is fully integrated with our Axia Livewire audio over IP (AoIP) routing system. Dalet users send studio-grade audio directly to Axia AoIP networks via network interface cards, completely bypassing the need for PC soundcards. It's a big win for us." The timeline for phase two of the project is now in the planning stages.

