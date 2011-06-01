Myers ProTrack Advances Ave Maria Radio

CATHOLIC STATION TO ADD STATE-OF-THE-ART TRAFFIC & SCHEDULING

Northampton, MA – Myers Information Systems – a leading developer of broadcast traffic, business, and content management software – today announced a contract to implement the company's flagship ProTrack Radio management suite for Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Ave Maria Radio. The Catholic Church affiliated station broadcasts a mix of news, analysis, teaching, devotions and music over-the-air and via alternative platforms such as the Internet.

"The move to ProTrack Radio means that each of our audio platforms will have a full range of operating tools and management controls," said Michael Jones, vice president and general manager of Ave Maria Radio. "As we increase the number of audio streams and added value programs, ProTrack will grow with us, maximizing revenue and efficiency with the tools needed to achieve a disciplined approach to our advertising and underwriting business model. Thank you Myers!"

"The business of broadcasting, from solo station to nationwide network, whether for profit or not, is an increasingly complex challenge to manage," noted Crist Myers, company CEO and president. "We are pleased to play a part in streamlining Ave Maria Radio's workflow and welcome them to our growing community of radio and television stations."

ProTrack, Myers' highly regarded flagship suite is available in both radio and television editions. It offers comprehensive scheduling and business management for individual, multichannel and multi-station facilities. Actively used by more than 226 media outlets, supporting more than 1,300 channels, ProTrack provides a high-level of structure and scalability, without sacrificing flexibility, for today's rapidly evolving media environments.

About Myers Information Systems

Myers Information Systems, Inc. has been developing broadcast management software since 1989. The Company provides technology and services for television, radio and other digital media providers designed to improve every aspect of their operations, from contracting to invoicing, media management to scheduling, and from trafficking to reconciliation. For more information, please visit: www.myersinfosys.com

About Ave Maria Radio

Ave Maria Radio, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, employs radio, Internet and other media to offer news, analysis, teaching, devotions and music representing the Catholic Church's world view, spiritual and family values, and culture of life and love. For further information, please visit: www.avemariaradio.net ###

