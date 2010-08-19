New Nevion products enhance solution sets over all transport protocols

Ventura video-over-IP solutions add security and privacy; JPEG 2000 compression modules support higher bitrates and 3G networking

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, August 19, 2010 - Nevion, formerly Network VPG, a leading video transport provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, has announced new products at IBC (booth #8.B70, RAI Amsterdam, September 10-14) that enhance solution suites for all video transport infrastructures. New offerings across the award-winning and standards-compliant Ventura platform advance video transport capabilities and performance for video over IP, SDH/SONET and fiber overlay networks.

“These additions to Nevion solution sets highlight our unwavering drive to develop equipment that provides customers with the highest quality and flexibility while ensuring the greatest cost efficiency,” said Chin Chye Koh, director of product management for Nevion’s Ventura family of products. “No other platform delivers as extensive a range of standards-based, integrated and sophisticated solutions in modules that are easy to manage and install.”

Video over IP

For video over IP, the enhancements to the VS908 multiplexer deliver powerful security through AES encryption of video and privacy through IP networks via VLAN tagging, while a variable jitter buffer maintains the highest degree of quality in jitter-prone, packet-based networks. The standards-compliant VS908 can function as a pair or as a single node, interoperating with other standards-compliant modules. The new generation of Ventura VS901 JPEG 2000 codecs offers unparalleled visual quality by providing higher compressed bit rates and support for 3G, while maintaining the lowest latency available on the market. The VS901 series also provides users with greater quality control through the ability to change luma-chroma ratios and transmit only the luma for specialized applications.

SDH/SONET

The VS901-SED-03 JPEG 2000 codec for SDH/SONET compresses SD-SDI videos at mathematically lossless rates, and HD-SDI at visually lossless rates, mapping its output onto STM-1/OC-3. It can also transport DVB/ASI signals when applied, providing flexibility in network provisioning and use. Continuing the tradition of TDM multiplexing, the VS811-SHM enables customers to use available STM-16/OC-48 bandwidth to transport eight SD-SDI signals or one HD-SDI and two SD-SDIs. Nevion’s VS731-TRX enables customers to remotely connect to IP-based management devices over a traditional video or SONET network by converting IP into ASI.

Fiber Overlay

With the VS551-SDI, a truly universal optical solution is now available in a single module. This universal video to fiber adapter automatically recognizes and accepts input in any professional video format—digital or analog—converting and embedding analog audio or AES audio into SD-SDI. The VS252-3G-JM-SFP-SFP is a universal digital video transport system that supports 10Mbps to 3Gbps signals with jitter management and protection switching.

All Ventura products feature NEBS Level 3 certification for operation in harsh environments and strictly adhere to ISO, SMPTE and DVB-ASI video standards for signal performance and integrity.

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines, plus management and control solutions deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, routing solutions, and complete element and system monitoring. Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.

