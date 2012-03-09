Christie Partners Honored With DSE 2012 Apex and Content Awards

Christie® winds down a triumphant appearance at Digital Signage Expo® (DSE), March 6 – 9, with several of its products featured in partners’ winning entries at last night’s prestigious Annual Digital Signage Expo Awards celebration in Las Vegas. Christie and partners walked away with gold, silver and bronze awards in four categories, with the Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery installation, featuring Christie® MicroTiles® and content by Zebradog, selected as DSE’s first Apex of the Year award recipient.

The Apex awards honor innovation in the development and deployment of technology in the global digital out-of-home networks (DOOH) industry, while the Content Awards honor innovative and compelling content created for digital signage in the DOOH networks.

Chosen by an independent panel of five industry journalists, many of the following award recipients had one thing in common − they featured high quality Christie products and or Christie Managed Services for their integration or deployment support. Following last night’s award presentations, Christie’s partners took home seven awards in four categories on top of the Apex of the Year award. The categories included: Business, Industry & Government, Retail, Event Venues, Hospitality and Education & Healthcare.

GOLD

Under the Education and Healthcare category Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery was honored with a Gold Apex Award, with content partner Zebradog.

Sun Life Financial won Apex Gold Award for Sun Life Financial BuzzWall™, installed at the Hollywood and Highland Centre (formerly the Kodak Theatre). The BuzzWall features Christie MicroTiles, with content created by partner Arsenal Media and installation by Christie Managed Services.

Arsenal Media also received a Gold Content Award for the Miami Dolphins BuzzWall, featuring Christie MicroTiles.

SILVER

Fresh (a Louis Vuitton Company) was recognized for the renovation of its flagship store in New York City featuring Christie MicroTiles, with expert technical installation and consultation by Christie Managed Services, integration partner Materials and Methods and architectural firm Mapos LLC.

Under the Education and Healthcare category, Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics received a Silver Apex Award, with design and integration partner Westbury National Show Systems.

BRONZE

Christie and partner Arsenal Media received a Bronze Apex Award for the digital technology installation at the Christie Network Operations Center (NOC). Arsenal Media also took home a Bronze Content Award for this same installation.

Sean James, vice president, Christie Managed Services, says that each project was a significant accomplishment demonstrating continuous innovation in content creation of digital signage specialty visualization. He adds, “With the collaborative efforts of multi-disciplined teams of experts, the installations delivered incredibly engaging visual experiences. We congratulate all of our integration, installation, content and architectural design partners on these awards.”