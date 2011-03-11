BHV Broadcast To Launch A Couple Of "Live" Ones At NAB 2011

Owslebury, UK (February 25, 2011) – BHV Broadcast is introducing two new products designed to simplify operations, cut costs, and promote reliability for live productions. The manufacturer is debuting TallyHo! - a wireless on-air indicator for vision switchers, and Video Ghost - phantom power modules for use with digital video feeds. Both will be demonstrated at NAB 2011 in North Hall booth 6531.

NEW TallyHo!

BHV Broadcast’s TallyHo!, a wireless tally indicator system, offers camera operators reliable remote on-air indication in the field. This unique design is comprised of a base station with direct interface to the local vision mixer and a set of camera hot-shoe mounted receiver modules. TallyHo! gives the camera operator and, crucially, the camera subject, a highly visible indication of on-air status. TallyHo! can be adapted to work with almost any vision mixer but its operation is especially suited to BHV Broadcast’s Callisto vision mixers or the Sony Anycast system.

“TallyHo! provides a reasonably-priced alternative to more complex and expensive systems,” explains Julian Hiorns, managing director of BHV Broadcast. “It stands alone in its ability to furnish wireless feedback to cameras; essential information that every operator in the field needs, but couldn’t access economically prior to TallyHo!”

NEWVideo Ghost

BHV Broadcast’s Video Ghost brings phantom power to the video camera world! Video Ghost provides a switchable 5V or 12V auxiliary power for camera accessories using the existing video cable. Under certain conditions a 656 ft (200m) operating length is achievable. As an example, the system can be used to power a composite to SDI converter at the camera, thus avoiding the significant signal degradation suffered by composite video over such a distance.

“Video Ghost is the video equivalent of phantom power for audio systems,” says Hiorns. “We developed it to provide a set of affordable phantom power modules for use with digital video feeds. We’re delighted to bring this long over-due product to market.”

EnhancementsSyntax Up/Cross-Converter

Enhancements to this broadcast specification, attractively priced SDI up/cross/down-converter include analogue video inputs. Based on advanced Super-Resolution Bandlet Technology, Syntax brings the performance advantages of motion-compensated processing without the associated disadvantages of high cost and occasionally severe artefacts. Syntax incorporates embedded audio with variable delay, video noise reduction and Aspect Ratio Conversion.

NEW FeaturesCallisto Micro miniature SDI switcher

The three-input Callisto Micro SDI mixer is now shipping with an additional composite input and other enhancements, including remote control and broadside bus switching.

Tried and TrustedProteus Multi-Format/Multi-Purpose Converter

The award-winning Proteus multi-format, multi-purpose, motion-adaptive standards converter will be shown in both rack-mount and portable versions. The fully-featured broadcast specification converter features 10-bit SDI, analogue video and audio I/O, an advanced standards conversion algorithm, comprehensive audio facilities and ARC. Based on an advanced Motion Adaptive Standards Converter, Proteus offers full format conversion, frame synchronizing, TBC, video and audio Proc Amps, as well as bi-directional standards (rate) conversion. Proteus addresses lip-sync errors with an optional audio delay (up to 10 seconds) featuring both tracking and block delay.

About the BHV Companies

BHV Broadcast is the sales and marketing arm of Brick House Video, designer and manufacturer of award-winning compact and cost-effective equipment for production and post-production including a full range of rack-mount and portable digital switchers to accommodate any application where space is at a premium. The Company also manufactures rate/standards and format conversion equipment. For further information: www.brickhousevideo.com

BHV Broadcast contact: Martin Cook

+44 (0) 1962 777733 • sales@BHVBroadcast.com

Press contact: Harriet Diener / Desert Moon Communications

1-845-512-8283 • harriet@desertmooncomm.com