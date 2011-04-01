High Resolution Systems Introduces UDC-Touch for Touchscreen Device Control at NAB 2011

High Resolution Systems LLC will be showcasing its new line of UDC-Touch touchscreens in the lower South Hall at NAB 2011 (Booth SL5622). The company will be sharing the booth with PI Engineering.

UDC-Touch is a Windows-Embedded based touchscreen solution for device control. At the heart of the system is High Resolution's UDC (Universal Device Control) software, which communicates with the devices to be controlled; multiple 7 or 10-inch touchscreen interfaces can be located in different areas and access the centralized UDC system.

"UDC-Touch uses our web server feature, but we've developed a special app that enables the touchscreens to be faster and more economical than a web browser," says sales engineer Drew Taylor, "Another great thing about our embedded touchscreens is that there is no moving parts to them". UDC-Touch sports an Ethernet connection and is available in a desktop kit, rack-mount kit or wall-mount kits.

"We've also integrated a security feature so users can optionally set up user names and passwords, each with unique access to their UDC control system," notes Taylor.

At the show High Resolution Systems will also spotlight the first in a series of dedicated UDC-Touch systems: the Christie Projection/Christie Vista Spyder Touch. "This single package offers control of Christie projectors and the Christie Vista Spyder video processor directly from the touchscreen without going through UDC software," Taylor explains. "The small, stand-alone touchscreen controller can control up to 40 Christie projectors in definable groups as well as a Spyder system. Users who also want to unlock the full features of our UDC system can upgrade their package to permit UDC control of any additional devices."

At NAB, the Christie Digital booth will employ the Christie Projection/ Christie Vista Spyder Touch 700 and 1000 models to control Christie projectors and the Spyder system in operation at the show. In addition, a Lightware 80x80 modular matrix frame (from High Resolution's sister company, Lightware USA) will manage all of the video feeds in the Christie booth.

"We plan to introduce a Lightware Touch system at InfoComm," promises Taylor. "We are looking for other manufacturers who are interested in having us develop customized touchscreen systems specifically to control their own devices."

Booth partner PI Engineering, which fabricates High Resolution Systems' UDC 400 button panels, will highlight its X-keys XK-24 programmable keypad at NAB.

About High Resolution Systems

High Resolution Systems is a company with a strong systems engineering and applications background. Its founders have decades of experience in the audio visual rental and staging industry, broadcast applications, A/V installations and system design. This combined experience allows them to provide the highest possible quality solutions to its customers in the most efficient manner. For more information, visit www.HRScontrol.com.