Brevity Partners with TRANZXL to Service Professional Production Industry in Film and TV

Las Vegas, NV - April 18, 2012 - Brevity, a venture-backed NYC start-up serving the Media & Entertainment industry announced today a strategic partnership with TRANZXL, a bi-coastal service company that is launching the first Brevity powered service bureaus, drop-off rentals and on-location packages designed to speed and simplify HD file conversion and delivery. Recognizing the growing need for time and cost savings associated with file-based HD production for TV, film, live and web, TRANZXL will allow producers, broadcasters and creators to use and rent units at TRANZXL's New York and Los Angeles facilities for short periods of time on a per project basis.

"Brevity's V3 technology was developed to transform the current state of the broadcast and production industry," said Jake Bronstein, CEO, Brevity. "TRANZXL is working along the same ideal as us to further the opportunity for those in the video production and media industry who may only need a Brevity unit for a specific project."

Debuting at NAB 2012, Brevity V3 is a breakthrough technology that delivers simultaneous transcoding and highly accelerated transport of high-resolution video as an integrated process on any network. V3 delivers this capability through a Web based enterprise video management solution that utilizes automated project-driven workflows, advanced algorithms, virtual storage, Web-based interfaces, and teraflops of computing power.

TRANZXL is utilizing the Brevity solution to meet a very specific audience of professional HD producers, delivering their content to TV, film and the web. Production companies, live event producers and commercial agencies all struggle with the format complexities and wasted time that it takes to service the growing amount of HD footage being created everyday. By collaborating with Brevity to customize and develop their technologies for the specific needs of these HD producers, TRANZXL can provide a faster, more automated and collaborative approach to many workflow steps that are currently executed manually on costly edit systems, dramatically improving production efficiencies while lowering costs.

"I've been a hands-on producer and editor for over 20 years. I've seen tape to tape, to digital, to cards and files...more shooting and HD cameras than imaginable," said Paul G Goldberg, CEO, TRANZXL. "Working with Brevity to develop unique solutions for HD content production will have an immediate impact on our industry saving even small and independent producers and creative talent significant time, money and resources spent on the editing and post process."

A Brevity demo will be available at the TRANZXL booth located in the Lower South Hall, SL12807. Brevity will be located at booth SL13316 at NAB from April 16, 2012 to April 19, 2012.

Brevity is based in New York City and has a sales office in Los Angeles and a development office in the Portland, Oregon area.

ABOUT BREVITY

Brevity provides breakthrough technology that offers for the first time the ability to simultaneous transcode while transporting video at incredibly fast speeds- over any network- Internet, fiber, or data satellite. Founded in 2010 by Jacob Bronstein and Abdul Sulieman, Brevity transforms media production and distribution workflows and redefines the time, cost, and efficiency required to support M&E operations. Brevity is working with leading networks, studios, content providers, sports teams, and production houses to redefine media production and distribution around the world. For more information please visit us at www.brevityv.com or follow us @BrevityV.

ABOUT TRANZXL

TRANZXL was developed by experienced production and post people to help producers eliminate wasted time, money and opportunity cost by automating and quickening the overwhelming process of conversion, transport and management of HD media from shoot to final delivery. We believe innovative technology and ideas that support media conversion, transport, management and collaboration, will change our industry in a substantial way and our goal is for TRANZXL to be a pioneer in this movement into the future of digital HD production. For more information please visit us at www.tranzxl.com or follow us @TRANZXL.