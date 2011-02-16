Class on Demand Releases Comprehensive Training for Pinnacle Studio v.14 and v.15 from Avid

New instructional course offers an indispensable guide to mastering HD movies, animation, and countless features spanning both Pinnacle Studio v.14 and v.15 software releases

Hoffman Estates, IL –Class on Demand™, a provider of professional educational products for creative markets, announces the availability of “Complete Training for Pinnacle Studio™ v.14 and v.15.” Developed in conjunction with Avid®, the new course instructs users how to leverage both Pinnacle Studio v.14 and v.15 to create HD movies and video with stunning effects, transitions, and more – all powered by some of the same technology that continues to generate dozens of Hollywood smash hits. Class on Demand founder and instructor Paul Holtz spearheads the training release, offering expert instruction on its integrated tools and furthermore, his own helpful tips-and-tricks. “I was very excited to once again work with Avid to develop an expansive training for Pinnacle Studio,” Holtz says. “Spanning both version 14 and 15 Pinnacle Studio releases, I was able to go even more in-depth this time around, offering customers additional insight into the capabilities of Pinnacle software including my personal behind-the-scenes knowledge. There is no doubt that after using our training, Pinnacle Studio v.14 and v.15 users will have fun and feel comfortable leveraging the software’s powerful editing capabilities to produce high-quality movies to upload to YouTube, DVDs and more.”

“By working with an industry leader like Class on Demand, we’re able to provide our customers access to in-depth training for Pinnacle Studio and empower them to make professional-quality movies at home,” says Andy Panizza, segment marketing manager, Creative Enthusiasts at Avid.

“Complete Training for Pinnacle Studio v.14 and v.15” delivers renowned Class on Demand production values combined with over 8-hours of highly engaging instruction by Holtz. The 14-part training covers all aspects of Studio v.14 and v.15 in simple yet powerful application techniques, including: audio editing, motion titling, chroma keying, montage theme and stop-motion animation creation, archiving and restoring projects and more. “Complete Training for Pinnacle Studio v.14 and v.15” provides a modular approach to learning Studio v.14 and v.15, giving users – whether novice or advanced – the option to pick and choose the components they want to focus on.

In addition, interested users and customers who have purchased Class on Demand’s “Complete Training for Pinnacle Studio v.14” in the past are encouraged to download a bonus chapter from Class on Demand’s new “Complete Training for Pinnacle Studio v.14 and v.15” at no cost. The free chapter, titled “What’s New in Pinnacle Studio v.15,” includes a thorough breakdown of many of the new features in Avid’s newest Pinnacle release. Customers can sign up for free at: http://www.classondemand.net/media/studio15free.aspx.

Pricing and Availability

The new Class on Demand Complete Training for Pinnacle Studio v.14 and v.15 is priced at $49.99 USD and is available in both DVD-ROM and streaming video delivery formats from Class on Demand (http://www.classondemand.net/media/pinnacle-training/studio14and15.aspx).

About Instructor Paul Holtz

Paul Holtz is the President/CEO of Class on Demand. Paul has been a visionary in the creative and media industry for over 20 years. Paul is widely recognized as an expert in real-time compositing and 2D/3D effects creation. His wildly successful plug-ins, HoltzFX I and HoltzFX II, have made him a highly respected artist with Pinnacle and SGI Hardware. From 1997-2001, Holtz was also editor-in-chief of The Lamp Magazine, which was the first publication that focused real-time compositing for concert tours IMAG (image magnification) and television technical directors. Credits include art director, IMAG, for Tina Turner’s 24/7 Tour and Bette Midler’s Miss Divine Tour, a technical consultant at ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, CBC, CNN, The Weather Channel and a host of other networks.

About Avid

Avid creates the digital audio and video technology used to make the most listened to, most watched and most loved media in the world – from the most prestigious and award-winning feature films, music recordings, television shows, live concert tours and news broadcasts, to music and movies made at home. Some of Avid’s most influential and pioneering solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Interplay®, ISIS®, VENUE, Oxygen 8, Sibelius®, System 5, and Pinnacle Studio. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, del.icio.us, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube; connect with Avid on Facebook; or subscribe to Avid Industry Buzz.

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content including video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, customized corporate training and vocational education. Please visit www.classondemand.com for additional information.

