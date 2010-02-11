NBA Selects NewTek TriCaster to Produce and Live Stream 2010 All-Star Game Weekend Events

SAN ANTONIO – February 11, 2010 – NewTek, manufacturer of industry-leading video and 3D animation products, announced today that TriCaster™ high definition/standard definition (HD/SD) portable live production system will be used by the NBA to live stream the 2010 All-Star Jam Session Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown and NBA D-League Dream Factory on February 12 at www.nba.com. TriCaster will also be used throughout the All-Star Jam Session February 11 to 13 to drive live venue video of all the action taking place in center court to courtside video boards as well as to on-site plasma screens.

“The NBA All-Star Weekend Jam Session is filled with exciting games and contests, including the ever-popular Slam Dunk and Three-Point Shoot-out competitions,” said Shawn H. Smith, vice president of business development and chief marketing officer, NBA Development League. “With NewTek TriCaster, we are able to give fans at home a virtual front row seat, ensuring that they don’t miss a minute of the action.”

"The NBA is one of the first sports organizations to capitalize on portable live production and streaming using NewTek TriCaster,” said Philip Nelson, senior vice president, strategic development, NewTek Inc. “This aggressive strategy has placed them at the forefront of the new media revolution.”

The schedule of events to be live streamed from Center Court on www.nba.com is:

Friday, February 12, 2010

8:00 p.m. CT: Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown featuring Guest Judges LeBron James and Darryl Dawkins

9:15 p.m. CT: NBA D-League Dream Factory Friday Night

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast and project HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can create sophisticated productions while switching between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while automatically inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. In addition to be used by the NBA, TriCaster is used by sports organizations, broadcasters, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

Pricing and Availability

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available in North America starting at US$3,995. The TriCaster family of products is available in multi-standard internationally beginning at US$5,995. Educational pricing is also available. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441, international callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

About NewTek Inc.

Benefiting producers and artists with its cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek Inc. is a leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster™ product line, 3PLAY™ and LightWave 3D®. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy® Awards.

Clients include: the NBA, Fox News, BBC, NHL, the MTV Music Group, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Radio Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "FlashForward," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

###

The TriCaster product line includes TriCaster, TriCaster DUO, TriCaster PRO, TriCaster STUDIO and TriCaster BROADCAST, which are trademarks of NewTek Inc.

3PLAY, DataLink, TriCaster VM, TimeWarp, LiveControl, SpeedEDIT, VT[5], iVGA, LiveSet, LiveMatte, LiveText, LightWave CORE, 3D Arsenal and LightWave Rendition are trademarks of NewTek Inc.

LightWave and LightWave 3D are registered trademarks of NewTek Inc.

All other products or brand names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.