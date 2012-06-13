Gepco International Unveils Mobile Web Reference at InfoComm 2012

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, JUNE 13, 2012 — Gepco International (InfoComm Booth #C10916), an industry-leading brand in professional audio and video interconnect products, is pleased to unveil and demonstrate the new Gepco® Mobile Web Reference Tool at InfoComm June 13-15, 2012. Equipped with a competitor cross reference and a product directory, the Mobile Web Reference is designed to allow users to quickly and easily find Gepco Brand equivalent products and their specs from anywhere, at any time.

Never has it been easier to spec Gepco cables in a job or project. A user can simply navigate to http://xref.gepco.com on his or her mobile web browser, click the Start button and submit a competing part number to find the Gepco Brand equivalent.

For complete information at your fingertips, the Gepco Mobile Web Reference also incorporates a product directory with full specifications as well as product photos, descriptions, features and benefits, applications and ordering information. The product directory can be browsed by category or searched via keyword.

Accessible from any device with web browsing capabilities, the Gepco Mobile Web Reference is touch-optimized for smartphones and tablets and features an intuitive user interface with expanding and collapsing menus, showing only the details the user wants to view.

“We’re excited to provide this very useful tool to our customers,” said Joe Zajac, Sales and Applications Engineer for Gepco® Brand Products. “Our new Mobile Web Reference provides a wealth of information already, and we plan to expand its functionality even further with more Gepco products as well as additional competitor databases.”

InfoComm attendees can learn more about the Gepco Mobile Web Reference by visiting the Gepco Booth (#C10916) to view a demonstration video. Gepco representatives will also be available to provide live demonstrations on their mobile devices.

The Gepco Mobile Web Reference tool can also be accessed via a traditional web browser at www.gepco.com.

General Cable (NYSE:BGC), a Fortune 500 Company, is a global leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, industrial, and communications markets. In August 2009, Gepco International was acquired by General Cable. For more information about General Cable products, please contact your local sales representative or visit our Web site at www.gepco.com or www.generalcable.com.

Gepco International has been an industry-leading brand of studio, stage and broadcast AV cables and cable assemblies for 30 years. As a complete solutions-based supplier, Gepco also offers value-added service and distribution of connectors, cable management products, patch panels, and wire and cable accessories.